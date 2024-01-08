Lily Gladstone’s history-making win as the first Indigenous person to bring home an award for best actress. Ayo Edebiri’s heartfelt (and relatable) acceptance speech. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s PDA-heavy photos. The 81st Golden Globes left us with no shortage of remarkable — not to mention viral — moments that’ll be seared into our memory. And for those who turned the lights out once the ceremony wrapped up, you likely woke up to a nice surprise: These A-listers kept the festivities going, bouncing around to the 2024 Golden Globes after-parties, showcasing their fashion chops in luxe evening looks. Some of which even rivaled their red carpet outfit selections, if you ask us.

Though, that’s not to say everyone pulled out a second look for the night. In fact, many attendees, including Greta Lee and Elizabeth Debicki, kept their ceremony dresses on for the after-hours events — because why change when your outfit is already top-notch? The stars who did decide on a second look, however, opted for something a bit more... celebratory. Take Rachel Brosnahan, for instance, who swapped her floor-sweeping Sergio Hudson gown for a leg-baring mini dress. And because they were standing for hours prior to the after parties, some also kicked off their heels (ahem, America Ferrera) and stepped out in more comfortable footwear.

Ahead, check out all the best 2024 Golden Globe after-party looks. These ensembles are sure to hold you over until the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 14.

Margot Robbie

BACKGRID

Attending an after-party at the Château Marmont, the Golden Globes winner (for Barbie, of course) rocked a black version of her hot pink ceremony look.

Jennifer Lawrence

BACKGRID

Lawrence, too, hit up the event at the Château Marmont. The actor traded her black suede Dior gown for a golden dress in the soft material. She topped off the outfit with a coordinating fur-trimmed statement jacket. It’s a 10/10 from us.

America Ferrera

BACKGRID

A round of applause for Ferrera. The Barbie star kept her gown on but added cozy pieces to the outfit, including a furry coat and platform Ugg boots — what a move.

Elle Fanning

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

For Vas Morgan And Michael Brown’s party, Fanning switched out of her bow-adorned dress and into a sultry black number.

Skai Jackson

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

The young actor took to the Billboard event in a sparkly see-through black dress and pointy heels.

Rachel Brosnahan

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Brosnahan donned a one-shoulder black mini dress with an eye-grabbing floral detail.

Chloë Sevigny

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

Though Sevigny skipped the actual award show, she partied at the Netflix gathering. The fashion muse went with a voluminous black and white mini dress for the occasion.

Natasha Lyonne

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

Lyonne donned not one but two head-turning looks on Sunday evening. After sporting a Schiaparelli Couture dress on the red carpet, she went with an equally stunning gold number for the late-night affair.

Greta Gerwig & Julianne Moore

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

Gerwig stuck with her elegant Fendi gown for the post-show celebration with Netflix. Meanwhile, Moore ditched her red Bottega Veneta dress for a sophisticated black ensemble.