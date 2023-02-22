Albanian-born designer Nensi Dojaka burst onto the fashion scene in 2017 with her namesake label that specializes in lingerie-inspired ready-to-wear and delicately alluring pieces that hug a person’s figure. Since her meteoric rise — she’s beloved by celebs like Bella Hadid and Zendaya, won the prestigious LVMH prize in 2021, and sells with top-notch e-tailers — Dojaka has continued to push forward in evolving her brand for her fans. Back in September 2022, she showed at London Fashion Week for the first time, and now, Dojaka partnered with Mytheresa on her first-ever bridal collection. The exclusive capsule launched today online, and it consists of 24 items that merge her brand’s sultry DNA with that of wedding attire.

“The inspiration for this exclusive collection came spontaneously when I was working on a custom wedding dress for a friend last year,” said Dojaka in a press release. “I wanted to give her a light and elegant dress that complemented the woman’s figure, yet resembling the essence of our designs. So the bridal collection felt like a continuation of our core designs re-imagined in a wedding scenario.”

You don’t have to dig too deep in Mytheresa’s sea of white dresses to figure out which bridal pieces are from Dojaka and which are not. Shoppers will instantly recognize her sheer lacy white gowns and strappy, cutout creations with the most delicate frothy layers of silk georgette.

And while many of the pieces in the bridal collection come in your standard hue of white, Dojaka did add in a Barbie-pink silk chiffon gown for the non-traditional brides out there. She took this idea one step further, too, by designing a wool pantsuit into her lineup, offering the anti-dress gals a chance to shine at their nuptials in their own way. Just make sure that if you go with this option, style the suit with one of Dojaka’s bustier tops for the designer-approved sensual touch.

Since Dojaka knew a wedding look often isn’t complete without several accessories, the designer also created two veils and a pair of tights to style underneath her thigh-high split dresses if you so choose. You’ll find that prices for Dojaka’s debut bridal collection is palatable, with gowns running from $2,490 to $4,999, while the suit separates total $2,190. The accessories, meanwhile, range from $755 for the tights to $1,360 for the lengthy, lace-trimmed veil.

Ultimately, Dojaka’s debut bridal collection speaks to the bold and daring brides-to-be out there. So if this sounds like you, shop a few TZR-approved tantalizing wedding day looks ahead.