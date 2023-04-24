The countdown to the 2023 Met Gala is on — we’re exactly one week away from all the excitement. As you eagerly await fashion’s biggest affair of the year, The Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards from last night will surely satisfy your sartorial hunger. The event, which honors stylists, tastemakers, and more fashion insiders, was held on April 23 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. As expected, the evening garnered a top-notch guest list, including Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Teyana Taylor, Meghann Fahy, and Law Roach, who hosted the star-studded occasion. And this year, many attendees took to the 2023 Daily Front Row Fashion Awards’ red carpet in skin-revealing looks rendered in neutral shades.

Perhaps the buzziest look of the evening came from Fahy, who wowed in an itty-bitty black bra, matching wide-leg trousers, and a floor-sweeping duster coat. White Lotus fans know this edgy look from Valentino is a far departure from Daphne’s signature color-happy floral outfits (Fahy plays the polarizing character in the series). Also leaning into a risqué black number was Taylor, who donned an edgy sheer Mônot outfit boasting a sheer bodice and leather gloves.

Are you ready to see more memorable looks from the celebrity-packed soirée? If yes, keep scrolling for the best outfits from the 2023 Daily Front Row Fashion Awards.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment

The wellness enthusiast, who was honored at the event, wore a custom G. Label by goop look.

Kim Kardashian

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment

Kardashian donned a gray bandeau top and coordinating wrap skirt. Meanwhile, North West nailed the dress code in her black suit and glamorous sunglasses.

Meghann Fahy

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Fahy arguably won best-dressed on the red carpet in this Valentino outfit. Her look also featured a floor-sweeping duster coat.

Teyana Taylor

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The singer’s alluring black Mônot dress was incredibly memorable, too.

Elle Fanning

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Fanning stunned in a silky black-and-white Givenchy outfit.

Law Roach

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment

The former celebrity stylist, who hosted the event, went with a vibrant royal blue suit.

Brie Larson

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Captain Marvel actor upped the romance factor in a lace puff-sleeve number from Rodarte.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The model wowed in a sheer wrap dress, which featured a dramatic leg slit.

Kat Graham

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It appears Graham also got the skin-baring black look memo.