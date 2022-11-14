Over the weekend, celebrities wore their best fashion looks to the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala. Per usual, the annual event for the nonprofit brought together Hollywood’s A-listers and everyone dressed to impress. On Nov. 13, stars like Lori Harvey, Olivia Wilde, Kylie Jenner, and more all arrived to the Los Angeles Pacific Design Center for the party. The gala itself traditionally includes an auction, followed by a ceremony where a celebrity mother who embodies the Baby2Baby mission is honored with the Giving Tree Award.

The award is presented to women who have shown a commitment to giving back to children in need and this year’s recipient was Kim Kardashian. (She’s been an active supporter of the Baby2Baby organization for a decade.) In an unsurprising move, the star accepted her award in a head-to-toe pink Balenciaga look. (As evidenced by her numerous public appearances, she cemented her status as Demna’s go-to muse in 2022.) In previous years, the same accolade was given to other A-list moms like Kerry Washington and Jessica Alba, who both attended the fête this year, too.

Keep scrolling for all the best red carpet looks from the charitable event, ahead. You don’t want to miss a single, incredible outfit.

Kim Kardashian

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kardashian received her award in a head-to-toe Balenciaga outfit. This time, she fully leaned into the Barbiecore trend and wore a baby pink cutout dress from the label’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Underneath, she layered a pair of hot pink pantaleggings and toted a mini Hourglass bag to complete the look.

Lori Harvey

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Harvey blessed her fans with one of the most unconventional looks of the night. She wore a semi-sheer halter-neck gown, plus what looked like a cropped hoodie with glove sleeves and a headpiece from Off-White.

Kerry Washington

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Washington’s polka dot gown from Sergio Hudson made a poignant statement on the green carpet. She wore a pair of glimmering hoop earrings, a diamond ring, and a string of diamonds around her neck — all courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Emma Roberts

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Roberts went for a throwback look and wore a black velvet column gown from Alexandre Vauthier’s Fall/Winter 2017 range. The strapless silhouette featured a daring slit that went all the way to the top of her hip.

Olivia Wilde

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Wilde arrived at the charitable event in a black, voluminous taffeta skirt from Magda Butrym’s Fall/Winter 2022 line, plus a bandeau-style top to match. Her glossy Bebe platform pumps from Giuseppe Zanotti gave the actor a boost in height.

Jessica Alba

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The A-lister wore an impossible-to-miss Carolina Herrera gown that was covered in pink floral appliqué. Alba went all out on her accessories, too. She picked out two pairs of earrings, four bracelets, and two diamond-encrusted rings, all from Tiffany & Co’s Victoria line.

Rachel Zoe

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The renowned stylist attended the gala in a sparkling black gown from Giambattista Valli with sheer corset paneling on the bodice and a voluminous feather trim around the neckline.

Kylie Jenner

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Jenner wore a semi-sheer custom Loewe dress on the red carpet.

Kelly Rowland

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The Grammy award-winning singer looked like an ethereal goddess in her lavender-hued chiffon gown from Georges Chakra’s Spring/Summer 2022 Couture collection. The flowing dress featured layers of delicate draping and a tiled paillette bodice, plus she wore a chiffon neck scarf to round out the look.

Jasmine Tookes

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Tookes’ black Monique Lhuiller gown at the Baby2Baby Gala was the epitome of effortless elegance. She completed her ensemble with a dazzling Lariat necklace, two bracelets, and a medley of rings.

Elsa Hosk

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The model and HELSA founder wore a three-piece crochet ensemble that included a halter top, a maxi skirt, and a ruffle-adorned bag. Her entire look came from Magda Butrym’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Miranda Kerr

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Kerr sported a corseted blue velvet gown from RASARIO, a pair of embellished Aquazzura sandals, and carried a crystal-bedazzled Cloud clutch from Jimmy Choo.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Ambrosio wore a strapless sequin gown from Monique Lhuillier with her sparkly Le Vian bracelets and earrings from Kallati.

Alexandra Daddario

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Daddario’s sleeveless gown from Monique Lhuillier’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection featured a bejeweled neckline and gunmetal embroidery. She finished her dazzling OOTD with diamond-encrusted rings and earrings from Tiffany & Co.

Leslie Mann

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Mann attended the gala in a strapless, yellow bubble gown from Cong Tri’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. She went minimalist with her jewelry and wore a duo of Large Bone Cuff bracelets plus a pair of Teardrop Hoop earrings from Tiffany & Co.’s Elsa Peretti line.

Jenna Dewan

Michael Buckner/Variety

Like Daddario and Tookes, Dewan also wore a gown from Monique Lhuiller. Her white sequin dress from the label’s Spring/Summer 2023 line featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and a daring front slit.