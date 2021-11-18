When celebrities and tastemakers attend a gala, they always dress to impress. They often work in tandem with their stylists to come up with dazzling creations, whether that be an extravagant feather gown or a jewelry look worth millions of dollars. Stars recently brought their style A-game to the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala. The best fashion looks delivered a dose of Hollywood glamour to watchful fans. (Baby2Baby, which was founded in 2011, is a nonprofit that raises money and provides necessities like diapers and clothing for children living in poverty.)

The organization celebrated its 10-year anniversary this month. To coincide with this, Baby2Baby hosted its annual gala on Nov. 13 in Los Angeles, where celebs like Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington, Rachel Zoe, and Mandy Moore attended. The event raised more than $8.5 million, which will help finance COVID-19 and disaster relief efforts in addition to providing children in poverty with basic necessities.

As stars made their way down the carpet, one notable attendee was Vanessa Bryant, who stunned in a beautiful feathered Pamella Roland gown. (Her daughter Natalia also matched her mother in a pink dress from MONSOORI.) Vanessa, who is a Baby2Baby Angel and has worked with the organization for the last seven years, was honored with the Giving Tree Award. This special recognition is given to those who have dedicated time to helping low-income children. (Previous recipients include Kerry Washington, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, and Kate Hudson.)

Ahead, see all the other guests who helped Baby2Baby celebrate its special night. You won’t want to miss their memorable outfits, either.

Vanessa & Natalia Diamante Bryant

Vanessa wore a feather and sequin Pamella Roland gown while her daughter Natalia wore a MONSOORI gown, Tyler Ellis clutch, FEMME shoes, KALLATI jewelry.

Jennifer Garner

Garner kept it classic in a Prada gown, Cartier necklace, and Roger Vivier Bouquet suede pumps.

Kerry Washington

Washington also chose to wear Prada for the night. She styled her look with Samer Halimeh Diamond earrings.

Mandy Moore

Moore opted for a black Versace dress with a knee-high slit and sparkly Beladora jewels. She wore strappy sandals from Jimmy Choo.

Rachel Zoe

Zoe wore a gorgeous metallic, pleated Oscar de la Renta gown. She accessorized with David Webb jewelry and wore Brian Atwood heels.

Jasmine Tookes

Tookes wore a light blue, one-shoulder chiffon gown with a feathered trim train and embroidered floral appliqué from Zuhair Murad (who, by the way, also made her Grace Kelly-inspired wedding gown.) She finished off her look with Le Silla shoes and an assortment of jewelry from EFFY, KALLATI, and YATAGHAN.

Chriselle Lim

The fashion influencer opted for an ethereal tulle gown from Georges Chakra, which she paired with shiny baubles from Le Vian Jewelry and JustDesi.

Nicole Richie

The Simple Life alum wore a black vintage Dior gown, sourced from Cherie Balch’s couture archives. She finished off her look with a pair of suede Lucy pumps from Jimmy Choo and a trio of statement jewels from Anabela Chan.

Kate Hudson

Hudson wore a one-shoulder dress from Carolina Herrera and Boucheron jewelry.

Norah Weinstein

Weinstein (the Co-CEO of Baby2Baby) wore a strapless black gown with bright floral details.

Kelly Sawyer Patricof

Patricof, who is the other Co-CEO of Baby2Baby, wore a printed dress with detachable matching sleeves.

Hilary Duff

Duff wore an Osman Yousefzada dress and Rahaminov jewelry. Her shoes and clutch were from Jimmy Choo.

Ciara

Ciara stunned in an Ashi Studio Fall/Winter 2021 Couture collection dress.

Molly Sims

Sims selected a pink plunging neckline gown from Zuhair Murad. She wore jewelry from Anita Ko and EFFY.