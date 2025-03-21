Just a step into Sephora, Ulta, or any other beauty retailer, and you’ll notice that almost every brand, including makeup, skin care, hair care, and wellness, is marketed toward women. Yet, a quick Google search will conclude that at the top of a lot these beauty brands is a man. And, no there isn’t anything inherently wrong with this idea, but wouldn’t you want to shop a product made by someone who can relate to you and the problems you want to solve? If so, you’re not alone. Not only is this more of a comfort that helps form a connection with a brand, but supporting female-led businesses is a benefit to us all. Bolstering these lines helps to push for the levels of equality and recognition that all women deserve.

So, in honor of Women’s History Month, TZR has compiled a list of nine women beauty brand founders shaping beauty culture in their respective niches. This diverse, inspiring, and driven group is shaking things up in makeup, hair care, skin care, and wellness by creating products and devices that are innovative in their formulas, production, and results. Think skin care hybrids that target sensitivity, bold-hued makeup that lets anybody create art, and hot tools that limit damage and help you style your hair with ease.

Below, find all you need to know about who these women are, what they do, and how their brands represent and serve their female customers. Plus, you’ll get the exclusive advice they have for others looking to start their own ventures in the beauty industry.

Dame Pat McGrath, Founder of Pat McGrath Labs

Courtesy of Pat McGrath

Who hasn’t heard of Dame Pat McGrath? The mother of makeup has broken the internet more times than anybody can count through her artistry on the runways of the world’s major fashion houses. Think her gilded gold eyeshadow at Christian Dior’s S/S 2004 couture show, the dark fantasy feathered eyes at Alexander McQueen’s F/W 2014 catwalk, and, most recently, the Margiela glass doll skin at the S/S 2024 show that sent the internet beauty community into a frenzy. Since getting her start in the ‘90s as the beauty director of i-D, McGrath became known for pushing boundaries with bright hues and interesting shapes, launching her to makeup artist stardom before starting her brand PAT McGRATH Labs in 2015. And, for her, being a woman-founded brand is important to her mission.

“Being a woman founder is about fearlessly forging new paths, defying expectations, and redefining beauty on my own terms,” McGrath tells TZR. “As a woman in this industry, I take immense pride in creating a space where creativity knows no bounds, where innovation reigns supreme, and where the next generation of artists, entrepreneurs, and beauty lovers can see themselves reflected and celebrated.”

And her advice to aspiring women founders? “Be relentless. Be audacious. Be undeniable,” says McGrath. She wants women to know that the journey to success will always include bumps and turns but these are important in shaping who you are and your business. “Stay true to your vision, trust your instincts, and surround yourself with those who believe in your brilliance,” says McGrath. “Take risks, embrace challenges, and never let anyone tell you what is or isn’t possible. The future belongs to those who dare to create it.”

Amy Liu, Founder & CEO Of Tower 28

Courtesy of Amy Liu

When Amy Liu launched Tower 28 in 2019, she couldn’t have known that it would be what it is today, but nearly six years later, the brand has become the solution for those who crave products with skin-loving, clean ingredients that enhance their natural beauty. “As someone who has dealt with eczema for most of my life, I know how important it is to have clean beauty products that are free of irritants, but still deliver results and don’t take up valuable space in your makeup bag,” Liu tells TZR.

And, Tower 28 delivers. Being 100% vegan and clean and having certifications from the National Eczema Association, the National Psoriasis Foundation, and the National Rosacea Society, the brand has successfully made itself a beacon for those who deal with skin sensitivities that other brands don’t prioritize. But, as for most women founders, the journey wasn’t easy. However, Liu says surviving and pushing forward is all about visualizing your goals into a reality.

“I truly believe you have to see it to believe it and I am hopeful that my journey is relatable and encouraging to other female founders, wherever they are in their journey,” says Liu. “I’ve always been inspired by the powerful women in the beauty industry, and now, I see my role as part of that larger movement — showing that women can be successful while leading brands that reflect their values.”

Sabrina Elba, Co-Founder of S’Able Labs

Courtesy of Sabrina Elba

Sabrina Elba is on a mission. The co-founder of S’able Labs, with her husband Idris, is committed to bringing her mother’s Somali Roots to the beauty industry by emphasizing generational beauty rituals that incorporate rich African ingredients and botanicals. This is all while prioritizing a limited environmental impact, protecting bio-diversity, promoting ethical factories and human rights, and producing products that work for everyone, but particularly create a space for melanated skin tones to be cared for properly.

Melanated skin is often left out of the skin care equation because many products can leave white casts or don’t address hyperpigmentation, but S’able Labs is all about gentle ingredients that are accessible to all and that encourage you to make self-care a part of your weekly routine. And, at the center of this pursuit, is a woman founder who wants more inclusivity.

“When women see other women leading and succeeding, it reinforces that we belong in these spaces and have the power to shape the future,” Elba tells TZR. “Being a woman founder is not just about building a brand — it’s about building community rooted in connection and heritage.”

And to the other women who want to begin their entrepreneurship journey, Elba says that you should always advocate for your self and be unafraid to take up space. “As women, we often feel the need to prove our worth, but the truth is, we already belong in these room,” Elba shares.

Babba Rivera, Founder & CEO of Ceremonia

Courtesy of Babba Rivera

Making the Forbes “30 Under 30” list for marketing and advertising after working with brands like Uber and Away is already an iconic accomplishment, but now, Babba Rivera is flipping hair care on its head. Launched in 2020, Ceremonia became the first Latinx woman-owned hair care brand to be on the shelves of Sephora. You’ve probably seen the adorable packaging and fun fruit ingredients, but did you know the brand’s goal is to authentically represent Latinx culture through clean ingredients and effective formulas?

Ceremonia uses strong natural ingredients from Latinx countries — like guava and papaya — to deeply repair hair damage, strengthen your strands, and remove build-up. Also, it’s meant to serve all women.

“Being a woman founder means resilience, because the founder journey is not easy for anyone, let alone when the odds are stacked against you,” Rivera tells TZR. “Women creating for women have a deeper understanding for the customer journey and I have found that the result is oftentimes better products, too!”

When it comes to her advice, “Do not underestimate your own super powers,” she says. “Oftentimes we don't put enough value into the magic we bring as female founders, in a quest to fit into a more traditional idea of what it means to be a business founder. As I grow in my role, I'm actively trying to value my intuition more.”

Alex Taylor & Victoria Thain Gioia, Co-Founders & Co-CEOs of Perelel

Courtesy of Alex Taylor and Victoria Thain Gioia

There are countless pre-natal vitamins out there, but how do you weed through all the noise? Perelel is here to help you. This line of doctor-approved vitamins creates a regimen that supports a woman through every reproductive stage. It also helps that the brand is founded by three women, including, Dr. Banafsheh Bayati, MD, OB/GYN, FACOG, who can connect to users and are dedicated to bolstering female reproductive health. After Victoria Thain Gioia’s daughter was born with a cleft lip despite not having any common risk factors and Alex Taylor struggled to navigate her thyroid diagnosis during pregnancy, the two combined forces to create vitamins that were easy to use, safe, and actually improve hormonal functions and imbalances.

“At Perelel, we believe beauty starts from within,” Taylor tells TZR. “Our skin, hair, and overall vitality are a reflection of what’s happening inside your body, and yet, so many beauty routines overlook the role of nutrition. Our formulations are designed to support women through key stages of life, with research-backed ingredients that nourish from the inside out.”

These formulas were born from the idea of creating health products that come from a true understanding of a woman’s body. “Being a female founder means creating the representation I didn't have in my early career in the finance world as well as focusing on women’s needs specifically that are also underrepresented and under-researched,” Gioia tells TZR. “For me, it is about building something meaningful to support all women while showing my daughters what's possible.”

Alicia Grande, Founder & CEO Of Grande Cosmetics

Courtesy of Alicia Grande

“I grew up in a divorced household with my mother and sister, and we struggled financially,” founder of Grande Cosmetics Alicia Grande tells TZR. “Now, I truly feel like I’m living the American dream.” A trailblazer in lash and brow health, when Grande launched Grande Cosmetics with her GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum in 2008, she was starting a revolution. The idea of a product that could enhance your natural lashes without the help of mascara or strip lashes wasn’t on everybody’s radar. But Grande brought it to the forefront of beauty and has helped so many people grow their natural eyelashes.

Since then, she has expanded into brows, hair care, mascara, and lip plumping, becoming a one-stop shop for everything you need to support natural growth and care for these areas. “Each product easily fits into any beauty routine,” says Grande. “Even if you only have 30 seconds to spare, you can achieve your best lashes and brows. As a woman founder, it’s incredibly fulfilling to provide products that empower women by enhancing their natural beauty and boosting their confidence.”

But, launching with a single product wasn’t easy. Starting a brand will always have its worries and fears, but Grande says that you should always trust your gut. “Women have a strong intuition, and listening to mine has been one of my greatest assets in building my business.”

Jess Hunt, Co-Founder of REFY

Courtesy of Jess Hunt

Jess Hunt is a certified it girl in every sense of the word. With 1.7 million Instagram followers, due to her impeccably chic style and dewy beauty looks, Hunt has become the internet’s collective mood board. But, her biggest compliment was always on her perfectly sculpted brows. And, to give the best tutorial, Hunt launched Refy Beauty with Jenna Meek in 2020 with her viral Brow Sculpt — redefining how one can achieve groomed brows on their own. Since then, the beauty brand owner has dropped a host of internet-loved products like the Glow and Sculpt Face Serum Primer and the Lip Sculpt Longwear Liner.

At the center of her brand, though, are successful and user-friendly beauty products that serve women in the best way possible. “Being a female founder means breaking boundaries, leading with purpose, and creating something meaningful,” Hunt tells TZR. “Co-founding REFY has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. As a completely self-funded, female-founded brand, we’ve built a community that is nothing short of special.”

For Hunt, being a brand founder meant wearing a lot of hats and wanting to have a place in everything, but she found that, in the end, the best power was letting go. “When it first launched, I was the product, customer service, and social person, but taking a step back and letting someone who’s 100 times better than me take over these roles has made the brand grow,” says Hunt. “Having that level of humility to say to yourself: ‘I’m not the best person for this.’ Now I feel like I’m just running alongside REFY, trying to keep up with it.”

Julie Chung, Co-Founder of T3

Courtesy of Julie Chung

T3 wants you to have fun with your hair but without the cost of damage and the difficulty that operating heat tools can bring. “I’ve spent a lot of time listening to women about their hair struggles, and that feedback drives our designs,” co-founder Julie Chung tells TZR. “Our products are lightweight, easy to use, and thoughtfully engineered to protect hair health while still delivering the results you want.” Founding T3 with her husband was a way to create practical solutions of quality made by people who are lovers of hair care and come into the lab with that passion. You can find this dedication through their popular Aire 360 Ceramic Air Styler Blowout Kit or their Singlepass Curl X.

Chung’s top priority is to serve women through her products, but her success as a woman founder is also an important part of the brand. “It’s about paving the way for future generations of women, encouraging them to take risks and explore entrepreneurship,” says Chung. “Women have valuable insights into what other women want and need, and that perspective is incredibly powerful.”

T3 products are meant to become a longtime part of your routine that you can rely on without fail. Chung says an important part of getting to where she is was placing the right people in her circle. “Surround yourself with people who understand the journey — mentors who are founders themselves can offer invaluable guidance,” says Chung. “Building a strong support system is just as important, both in your personal life and in business.