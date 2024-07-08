The rise of global beauty products and trends in the U.S. has been notable, particularly those originating from within Asia, like K-beauty and J-beauty. However, a new beauty market is slowing emerging across the African diaspora, laying the foundation for a new category known as A-beauty.

In this new market, beauty entrepreneurs from across the African Diaspora are using indigenous ingredients and ancient beauty practices to formulate their products. “A-Beauty brands are often established by African entrepreneurs who have noticed a gap in the beauty and personal care market, where certain products are often not suited for the African consumer,” shares Kauthar Jakoet, an analyst at Euromonitor International.

Some hallmarks of the A-beauty market are its use of locally sourced ingredients, which include shea butter, African black soap, marula oil, moringa, and aloe vera. Additionally, many African cultures have a deep connection and respect for the natural environment, which is why several of these brands often have a naturally sustainable approach rooted in their practices

The African beauty market is currently projected to reach $65.93 billion in sales this year, with an anticipated almost 6% growth from 2024 to 2028. But despite the promising signs of the continent emerging as a beauty hub, African entrepreneurs still encounter obstacles in realizing their dreams.

Jakoet cites many of the issues some African entrepreneurs face include, such as a lack of capital, a potential reliance on more expensive imported ingredients, and overall deficiency of infrastructure at a supply chain level. She further explains that for those operating exclusively from within Africa, that “distribution channels could also be a potential challenge where there is often limited access in rural or smaller markets.”

A-beauty may not be at the same level of popularity as other beauty markets like K-beauty or J-beauty (yet), but it boasts several focal points that make it a space worth watching, such as its inclusive nature, wealth of natural ingredients known for their impactful effects, and a rising global demographic as its target audience.

Ahead, TZR rounds up some of the rising African beauty brands helping to put the continent’s beauty traditions and rituals on the map.

Uzari Skincare

The founder of Uzari Skincare, Yasmin Zachary, positions the brand as a natural African-inspired beauty brand. With her upbringing in Africa, Zachary draws from the rich tapestry of traditional beauty practices in Nigeria and Ghana. The brand's products include a gently exfoliating body wash (U-Wash) crafted from African black soap, paired with an African net sponge loofah. Sustainability is a core value, reflected in the packaging of her products, such as the refillable bottle used for the brand's body wash.

Epara

Nigerian founder Ozohu Adoh established Epara (meaning 'to cocoon oneself' in the Nigerian dialect of Ebira) after experiencing various skin care issues for which she struggled to find effective products. After blending organic beauty ingredients inspired by her childhood in Nigeria together, she was able find a beauty system that worked perfectly for her. From there, she set her sights on building her beauty empire up with the help of a UK lab and now has a multi-product skin care label aimed at helping women of color with issues like hyperpigmentation and dryness.

Suki Suki

South African beauty founder Linda Gieskes-Mwamba became invested in the natural beauty world after she stopped relaxing her hair at 23. Though South Africa is diverse country, she struggled to find products to meet her natural hair care needs. From there, she crafted her own products in her home using local ingredients like mango butter, aloe vera, and jojoba oil. Wanting to share the wealth of knowledge she gained from her natural hair care journey, she founded her beauty brand, Suki Suki Naturals, in 2014. It now boasts a product lineup consisting of five skin care products and six hair care products.

54 Thrones

Christina Funke Tegbebe, who was raised in the Southern America, became interested in beauty through her Nigerian auntie, who introduced her to the wonders of African beauty traditions. Founded in 2015, 54 Thrones is focused on celebrating the beauty traditions of of Africa's 54 countries. With a wide net cast for this highly ambitious beauty venture, Tegbebe went on the popular TV show Shark Tank in 2021 to help her company secure a $250,000 in capital investment. Since then, her brand has been available for sale online at Sephora and Credo Beauty, creating cult-favorite products like its Butters and Butter Cream Body Wash.

LIHA Beauty

The UK-based founders of LIHA Beauty, Liha Okunniwa and Abi Oyepitan, forged a close bond during their college years as one of the few Black girls on campus embracing their natural hair. In 2017, they reunited to establish LIHA beauty, a brand that harmonizes African beauty traditions with a touch of British sensibility. At the heart of their formulations are locally sourced ingredients from Africa, such as Nigerian shea butter. Additionally, they prioritize environmental sustainability, reflecting a value often inherent in African culture, by opting for reusable packaging materials like glass, paper, and aluminum.

Arami Essentials

With the first part of the brand's title meaning "my body" in Yoruba (a language spoken throughout Nigeria), Arami Essentials has had grand ambitions since its launch by Ore Lawani in 2016. Lawani hopes to spotlight Africa as a beauty mecca both locally and internationally. She’s also made it a goal for her skin care brand to uplift and improve the livelihoods of female farmers, who are an integral to the production of African beauty ingredients. Like many A-beauty brands, she prioritizes clean ingredients and opts for reusable and recyclable materials for packaging.

Hanahana Beauty

Ghanaian-American founder Abena Boamah-Acheampong created Hanahana Beauty in 2017, driven by a desire to reconnect with the natural and holistic African ingredients she cherished from her childhood. Boamah-Acheampong wants to challenge the status quo of the beauty market and usher in a new model built on transparency and sustainability. Her product line currently features a natural fragrance spray, a 2-in-1 body bar, a detoxifying power mask, and several body butters crafted from ethically sourced shea butter sourced from the Katariga Women's Shea Cooperative in Ghana.