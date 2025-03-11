It’s an all-too-common scenario: You leave the salon with your dream hairstyle — in this case, a trendy blunt bob with flipped-out ends — but you struggle to re-create the look at home. Yes, your go-to stylist is a seasoned professional, but you studied how (and when) a round brush was used during your post-cut blowout for the sole purpose of being able to DIY it. The reality is, while technique is important, the hair care products and styling tools you use are even more vital. That’s why we put in the work to find the most innovative launches from the past year that actually deliver on their promises — and do it well.

Straight, textured, colored, chemically-treated, protective styles — between TZR editors and our panel of expert judges, our testing process covered every major hair concern. The result? An all-star lineup of products, treatments, and hot tools that’ll quickly become your holy grails, no matter your needs or hair type. This year is already on track to be a great one for your hair.

From a root-boosting volumizing shampoo to a flake-free stronghold gel, these hair essentials are here to elevate your routine. A salon-quality, at-home blowout or twist-out await.

Best Shampoo For Textured Hair Design Essentials African Chebe Anti-Breakage Moisture Retention Shampoo $13 See On Design Essentials Harnessing the power of Chebe powder, this quick-lathering shampoo gently but effectively cleanses without stripping any moisture or natural sebum. What’s more, the strengthening formula adds definition to your coils.

Best Conditioner For Textured Hair Fenty Hair The Richer One Moisture Repair Deep Conditioner $30 See On Fenty Beauty Perfect for parched textured hair, this jar of conditioner looks like a decadent face cream — and it kind of acts like one, too. The rich formula deeply moisturizes strands, softens hair, prevents breakage, and fights frizz. Scented with an amber-floral fragrance, it transforms your shower into a soothing sensorial experience.

Best Treatment For Textured Hair SheaMoisture Amla Oil Bond Repair Leave-In Conditioner $16 See On Ulta This leave-in conditioner repairs broken bonds, restores moisture levels, and enhances shine in curly and coily hair types. When used with the complete SheaMoisture bond-repair system, the brand claims hair will experience 84% less breakage. Our testers especially loved the cream’s thick consistency and its detangling benefits.

Best Styling Product For Textured Hair Fenty Hair The Gelly Type Strong Hold Gel $26 See On Fenty Beauty Slick styles are this reparative gel’s specialty. It has a thin, water-like consistency that you don’t typically experience in hair gels and delivers all-day, flake-free hold. Celebrity hairstylist and expert judge Laura Polko says it has “great consistency, flexibility, and hold.” With the brand’s proprietary Replenicore-5 complex and bamboo sap water, it helps boost hydration levels too.

Best Shampoo For Curly Hair Pantene Curl Define & Shine Shampoo $13 $10 See On Walgreens This color-safe, sulfate-free shampoo takes both cleansing and hydrating curls seriously, washing away excess oil, product buildup, and impurities while imparting up to three days’ worth of essential moisture. Made with ingredients like coconut oil, provitamin B5, and shea butter, it nourishes and defines curls for a bouncy, frizz-free look.

Best Conditioner For Curly Hair Redken Acidic Bonding Curls Silicone-Free Conditioner $34 See On Redken When your hair is overly processed or damaged, the bonds found inside the shaft can break. Formulated with Redken’s signature Acidic Bonding technology and nourishing moisturizers, this conditioner strengthens and supplies curls with essential hydration. The combo improves elasticity and dramatically reduces frizz. “My hair is usually pretty dry in the winter, and this has really helped it lock in moisture,” says BDG staffer Jill David. “My curls dry so nicely with minimal frizz. I also love the smell.”

Best Treatment For Curly Hair Cécred Reconstructing Treatment Mask $43 See On Cécred BDG staffer Kiara Brown says a little bit of this mask goes a very long way. “I loved this product! It really got the job done,” she says. “I could feel how hydrated my hair was after rinsing it out, and I will definitely finish the jar.” The clinically-tested treatment reduces breakage, repairs damage caused by over-processing and heat styling, and enhances shine with a cuticle-sealing oil blend.

Best Styling Product For Curly Hair Cécred Nourishing Hair Oil $44 See On Cécred A blend of 13 botanical oils gives this formula its ultra-hydrating, shine-enhancing benefits. The oil dispenses from a teeny-tiny opening at the top of the sculptural bottle, helping to ensure you won’t over-apply or waste precious product. Celebrity hairstylist and expert judge Nai’vasha Grace loves the packaging, saying “it’s gorgeous,” along with the results. “It’s super lightweight and it leaves a beautiful sheen,” she shares.

Best Shampoo For Medium/Thick Hair L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Shampoo for Damaged Hair $46 See On Sephora Powered by bond-repairing technology and strengthening amino acids, the L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Shampoo fights two years’ worth of hair damage in one wash session. One TZR staffer said she believes using the citrusy-floral scented formula has helped keep her hair healthy despite frequent heat styling.

Best Conditioner For Medium/Thick Hair K18 Damage Shield Conditioner $36 See On K18 K18’s Damage Shield Conditioner repairs existing hair damage while preventing more from occurring in the future. It helps shield hair from aggressors like UV ray pollution and protects against damage caused by styling for up to three days after use. The brand’s signature ingredient, the K18PEPTIDE, replenishes proteins that are lost during washing, while a ceramide blend locks in moisture and smooths the hair cuticle for easier detangling.

Best Treatment For Medium/Thick Hair RŌZ Foundation Mask $48 See On Sephora Enriched with rosemary leaf extract, a vitamin E-rich oil blend, and rice bran extract, this creamy mask lays the foundation for hair health. Meant to be applied once or twice a week in place of conditioner, the formula sinks into your strands to deeply hydrate, boost shine, strengthen, and prevent frizz. TZR deputy beauty editor Erin Lukas loves how quickly it rinses out and the formula’s bergamot, vetiver, and neroli scent.

Best Styling Product For Medium/Thick Hair Oribe Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection Spray $46 See On Oribe Many heat protection products, especially creams and serums, are meant to be applied on damp hair in order to shield strands from damage, but this dry spray is ideal for restyling hair between washes. Infused with conditioning oils and a botanical-based polymer that acts as a shield from heat, the fine mist protects hair up to 450 degrees and gives hair a touchable, frizz-free finish.

Best Shampoo For Fine Hair Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy Clarifying Shampoo $10 See On Walmart Adding extra oomph to fine hair starts with the right shampoo. This one lifts away dirt, buildup, and excess oil from the scalp without leaving the ends looking stripped and brittle. The result? Balanced, fuller-looking hair.

Best Conditioner For Fine Hair Garnier Fructis Hair Filler Strength Repair Conditioner $10 See On Target This lightweight pick is perfect for fine hair that needs moisture and a little extra help in the damage department. The bond-building formula strengthens and seals the hair shaft’s external cuticle to ward off split ends and prevent breakage. “My biggest problem with my flat hair is that most conditioners weigh it down even more, making it greasy within hours,” explains BDG staffer Theresa Massony. “With this Garnier conditioner, I was able to go three days without a wash — even when using it on more than just my ends.”

Best Treatment For Fine Hair TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Weightless Silk Serum $7 See On Target “Oils usually weigh down my hair, especially when I apply them when my hair is wet, but this lightweight serum made my hair so smooth when blow drying,” says BDG staffer Lindsay Hattrick. The budget-friendly, keratin-infused formula protects hair up to 450 degrees and reduces frizz for up to 72 hours.

Best Styling Product For Fine Hair Crown Affair The Finishing Spray $38 See On Crown Affair Set curls, sleek pony tails, and more with this shine-enhancing, alcohol-free hairspray. Perhaps the most enticing thing about this formula is its “Brush Away Blend,” a proprietary ingredient complex that allows hair to be fully restyled without a shampoo.

Best Dry Shampoo Function of Beauty Detox Everything Dry Shampoo $11 See On Target Dry shampoo shouldn’t be the sole method of washing your hair, but it can still serve a helpful role in your hair care routine. Function of Beauy’s Detox Everything Dry Shampoo landed on this list thanks to its oil- and sweat-absorbing formula and fresh aloe scent that leaves hair looking and smelling noticeably cleaner. When applied at the root, it even provides a volumizing effect.

Best Scalp Treatment Great Many RootReset Scalp Treatment $48 See On Great Many Experts will tell you that your scalp is really an extension of your skin, and just like your face, it deserves the utmost care. Upgrading your routine (or even building one from scratch) can be as simple as picking up a nourishing shampoo and a weekly treatment. This one cleanses, exfoliates, and lifts away product buildup, creating an environment that promotes hair growth.

Best Repair Treatment Virtue Damage Reverse Serum $60 See On Virtue Deeply moisturizing and never greasy, this award-winning hair serum is made with the highest percentage of the brand’s Alpha Keratin 60ku (a hair-identical protein) to instantly repair broken bonds within the hair, improve elasticity, and tackle split ends. With continued use, its benefits compound, resulting in softer, stronger, more resilient strands.

Best Hair Dye L'Oréal Paris Colorsonic Hair Color Device $125 See On L'Oréal Paris No measuring, no mixing, and no painting required. This hair color device takes the complication (and potential mishaps) out of coloring your hair at home. All you have to do is pop in one of the pre-mixed color cartridges, press a button, and brush as instructed to evenly distribute the dye. Each $30 cartridge has enough product for three separate dye jobs.

Best Hair Brush La Bonne Brosse N.04 The Massaging Detangling Hair Brush THE MIRACLE $168 See On La Bonne Brosse Tackle tangles without yanking and pulling (and inevitably damaging your strands in the process) with this editor-beloved brush. It features nylon fibers that loosen up knots on both wet and dry hair and a sculpted handle that’s easy to grip. “Brushing my daughter's extremely thick, easily matted hair has been a decade-long daily struggle,” says BDG staffer Jamie Kenney. “So as I watched this unassuming-looking brush simply glide through the knots with no tears, it was immediate, eternal love.” Available in 13 chic colors and prints, it’s also the type of tool you want to leave out on your bathroom counter.

Best Hair Dryer Dyson Supersonic Nural $500 See On Dyson The Dyson Supersonic Nural isn’t your average hair dryer — it’s a smart dryer. The techy tool comes along with multiple attachments (like a wave+curl diffuser and a head for fighting flyaways) and features that take some of the work out of styling your hair. For instance, a sensor within the dryer recognizes the attachments you frequently use and remembers how you use them, adjusting to your most-used settings automatically. The device prioritizes hair health too, with a scalp-protect mode that adjusts the air temperature to help prevent moisture loss.

Best Curling Iron PATTERN Beauty The Interchangeable Curling Iron $249 See On PATTERN Beauty This innovative curling iron was designed with curl health and styling in mind. Each iron comes with three adjustable clip barrels to create a variety of styles. The larger option is ideal for creating loose waves, the medium is your go-to for more defined curls on stretched or straightened hair, and the smallest is helpful for defining your natural curl pattern. According to the brand, the tourmaline barrels are known to be gentler on curls than titanium styling tools, therefore helping to prevent damage caused by heat styling.

Best Flat Iron ghd Chronos Styler $329 See On ghd Speedy styling is this iron’s modus operandi. Using heat monitoring technology to ensure the tool always stays at the optimum styling temperature, it straightens hair three times faster than the brand’s original iron — an iconic tool itself. One stroke of the ceramic plates over a section of hair yields results that last for a whopping 24 hours. The tool’s rounded barrel makes styling flawless waves and curls possible, so you’re really getting more than a flat iron.