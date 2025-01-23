“How did she do it?” It’s the question that flooded the internet Instagram immediately following last January’s Maison Margiela’s Artisanal Spring 2024 show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The “she” in question is Dame Pat McGrath, the legendary makeup artist who transformed models into living porcelain dolls complete with glass skin. Margiela’s lustrous complexions seemingly transcended the glaze levels possible with a highlighter, and it sent professional makeup artists, beauty editors, TikTokers on an investigation to crack the code. Countless theories and DIY takes ensued until finally, during an Instagram live, McGrath shared that she applied a mixture of distilled water and peel-off face masks with an airbrush to create the hyper-shiny look. Genius, yes, but not exactly practical unless you’re an editorial makeup artist backstage at fashion week. Fast forward to a year later, the makeup artist is celebrating the anniversary of her viral runway moment with the launch of Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Artistry Mask.

No mixing or airbrush machine required, you can now recreate the same otherworldly glazed look from Margiela by simply slathering on this mask in a matter of minutes. What’s more, McGrath infused it with skin care ingredients, including glycerin, rose flower water, and allantoin, so it doubles as a treatment by refreshing, smoothing, and replenishing the skin. And just like the viral version used backstage, when you’re ready to remove the glass layer, you simply peel it off.

(+) Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs (+) Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs INFO 1/2

“Glass Skin 001 is my love letter to the Maison Margiela runway. This formula captures the brilliance of that iconic moment, delivering hyper-shiny, lacquered radiance and an ethereal glow in minutes. It’s beauty reimagined for makeup lovers everywhere. Wear it, love it, make it yours,” McGrath said in a statement.

While McGrath bottled up the secret to Margiela’s shiny skin in a single product, the mask isn’t one note. You can apply it to the entire face to create the poreless porcelain doll look (just be prepared not to be able to smile or talk while it’s on) or you can apply it to specific parts of the face you want to highlight, like your cheekbones for example.

Whatever route you choose, in the words of McGrath, it’ll be “major.” The Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Artistry Mask is available for $38 exclusively at patmcgrath.com beginning Jan. 30.