Visionary makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath has kept a close relationship with Louis Vuitton for two decades now, having been a force behind the fashion house’s most memorable beauty looks on the runway. Now, they’re taking things to the next level with the launch of La Beauté Louis Vuitton this fall. Much to the glee of luxury beauty lovers everywhere, on Mar. 5 brand announced its first-ever makeup line with McGrath serving as creative director.

Louis Vuitton diehards have been begging the brand to develop its own makeup for years now, especially considering its long-time connection to the beauty world. Its bestselling travel line includes vanity cases (like the beloved Le Milano) and cosmetics bags, so creating equally timeless, well-crafted, and glamorous products to keep inside these vessels feels like a natural next step. Not only that, but the iconic French fashion house also has a successful line of fragrances.

And when it comes to choosing who would be at the helm of this new endeavor, McGrath was just as much of a no-brainer. Not only has she played a pivotal role in LV’s past, but she’s also been instrumental in the launches for beauty lines Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, and Gucci. And that’s in addition to founding her own namesake brand, Pat McGrath Labs, back in 2015. However, her official partnership with Louis Vuitton will bring something different to the table. “Prepare to be wowed,” she told Vogue in an exckusive interview. “This is a métier—a concept with an artisanal approach to makeup that combines the heritage and legacy of the fashion house with the best innovation that the French product labs have to offer. It’s meaningful and it’s timeless, with each and every product being treated like an object of desire.”

So what exactly can you expect? According to WWD, La Beauté Louis Vuitton will launch with 55 lipsticks, 10 tinted lip balms, and 8 eyeshadow quads. And yes, the brand’s signature monogram will be a part of what ought to be impeccable packaging. After all, these products are meant to be just as treasured as your LV bags.

This news shouldn’t have fans of Pat McGrath Labs fretting. The makeup artist, who was given the honorary title of Dame back in 2021 by Queen Elizabeth II, says that her brand and La Beauté Louis Vuitton can absolutely co-exist, and makeup lovers can get something unique from each. That said, some of McGrath’s signatures will likely be a part of the new collections — think high pigmentation and innovative formulas. Whatever the resulting products look and feel like, the line is bound to be an instant bestseller.