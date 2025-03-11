If it seems like the Internet is freaking out over a new firming moisturizer or brightening serum every time you refresh your Instagram and TikTok feeds, you’re not imagining it. With so many brands, collections, and product categories out there, there are more skin care launches than ever before, all of which promise to be more revolutionary than the last. So, of course, building the right skin care routine is daunting. It’s easy to get caught up in the hype, but at the end of the day, the products in your daily lineup should be tailored to your skin type and primary areas of concern.

To help you cut through the noise, TZR is presenting its list of 2025 skin care innovators. From next-gen ingredients to luxurious textures and high-tech devices, these disruptive products include staples for everyone. Looking for a spot treatment that won’t irritate your sensitive skin? Give our tester-approved Sofie Pavitt’s Reset Benzoyl Peroxide Mask a try. In the market for a brightening at-home peel that rivals the results of one from a med spa? You’ll love U Beauty’s Resurfacing Flash Peel. Speaking of spas, Shark Beauty’s CryoGlow LED Mask is perfect for a little self-care moment.

After months of rigorously testing the most innovative formulas on the market, we’ve determined the following 31 award-winning products will give you your glowiest, smoothest, and clearest skin yet.

Best Acne Treatment Sofie Pavitt Face Reset Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment Mask $44 See On Sofie Pavitt Face While benzoyl peroxide is one of the most popular (and effective!) acne-fighting ingredients out there, it also has a reputation for being drying. This mask utilizes a 5% dosage of the ingredient to help clear and prevent future breakouts while limiting the risk of irritation, thanks to its five-minute wash-off format. And on top of fast-acting benzoyl peroxide, the multitasking formula features oil-absorbing kaolin clay, exfoliating glycolic acid, and moisturizing panthenol. “After a bad experience with a prescription BP, I swore it off for good, but this mask has become my one exception,” says TZR Deputy Beauty Director Erin Lukas. “It effectively shrinks my hormonal chin breakouts in one go without leaving my skin flaky.”

Best Cleansing Balm Femmue Extraordinary Beauty Cleansing Balm $36 See On Femmue Unlike most cleansing balms that have a balmy or creamy consistency, this one has a jellylike texture that glides over the surface of the skin and emulsifies when in contact with water to melt away makeup with ease. The botanical-based formula rinses completely clean, leaving skin feeling fresh, revitalized, and balanced — without the need for yet another face-washing session after. Lukas says the balm’s subtle camellia flower scent makes her look forward to washing her face every night.

Best Gel Cleanser Dr. Idriss Soft Wash $30 See On Dr. Idriss How many times have you washed your face only to find traces of mascara and eyeliner left behind when you opened your eyes? Odds are it’s more than a few. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss is here to solve that problem with her Soft Wash, a gel cleanser that blew our testers away. The hydrating face wash is powerful enough to lift away sunscreen, makeup, and excess oil in one go — no double cleansing or repeated scrubbing required. The formula features poloxamer, an ingredient commonly found in contact solution, so it’s safe for sensitive eyes.

Best Cream Cleanser Olay Cleansing Melts $10 See On Olay Believe it: When in contact with water, these teeny-tiny hyaluronic acid-infused squares dissolve into a creamy face wash that sweeps away dirt, excess oil, and makeup from the skin, providing a deep cleanse and a toning effect. After the cleanser has been activated, all you have to do is rub your hands together to transform the formula into a soft, microbubble lather that’s easy to distribute and won’t leave your skin feeling parched. Each box comes with 32 perfectly portioned solid squares, and the compact size and spillproof nature make them a great option for traveling too.

Best Cleansing Oil La Roche-Posay Lipkar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil $18 See On La Roche-Posay You can almost think of La Roche-Posay’s Lipikar Oil as a cleansing moisturizer. Suitable for extra-dry, sensitive skin, the face-and-body cleanser dispenses as an oil but lathers up into a cushioned foam that sweeps away dirt and grime while offering up to 24 hours of hydration.

Best Chemical Exfoliator U Beauty Resurfacing Flash Peel $188 See On U Beauty U Beauty’s Resurfacing Flash Peel is designed to give you clinical results in the comfort of your own home — and in, well, a flash. Our testers were truly blown away by how quickly this product, infused with fruit acids, AHAs, and BHAs, worked to deliver brighter, clearer-looking skin. “After just one use, my skin felt supple and brighter,” says BDG staffer Jamie Kenney. The peel also features a slew of soothing, hydrating ingredients to help prevent moisture loss during exfoliation. All of which are delivered to the skin through “siren capsules,” which permeate the skin and continue to provide benefits even after rinsing.

Best Physical Exfoliator Oak Essentials Renew Face Polish $58 See On Oak Essentials You can thank the Oak Essentials’ Renew Face Polish for giving the face scrub category a total rebrand. While many have a bad reputation for being too harsh and stripping, this one gently yet effectively sloughs off dead cells to reveal smoother, softer, adequately-hydrated skin. It gets bonus points from our testers for its undeniably chic packaging.

Best Toner Sulwhasoo Ultimate S Enriched Water $135 See On Sulwhasoo Gently tap on this waterlike toner morning and night to boost your skin’s hydration levels, support its collagen production, and enhance its overall radiance. It’s made with the brand’s signature ginseng berry elixir, niacinamide, peptides, and squalene to improve elasticity and firmness, and sets your skin up beautifully for the next step in your routine.

Best Essence Olivier Midy Essence Midy $185 See On Olivier Midy This plant-based essence from Olivier Midy delivers seven different skin benefits in one chic bottle. Using ingredients like vegan peptides, natural extracts, and a Icelandic glacial microalgae, it’s formulated to perform a slew of tasks, like exfoliating, hydrating, minimizing the appearance of hyperpigmentation, and relaxing the appearance of wrinkles by boosting collagen production. TZR Editorial Director Angela Melero gave the Essence Midy five stars for its superb hydrating effects. “This essence is a great base layer for my serums, moisturizers, and makeup. It softens and has improved the texture of my skin over time.”

Best Brightening Serum Tatcha The Brightening Serum $89 See On Tatcha Even the most low-key skin care enthusiast will sing vitamin C’s praises. The antioxidant is known for its proven brightening benefits, but because there are about a trillion vitamin C serums on the market, it can be difficult to know which is worth it. But trust: This Tatcha one deserves the hype. It features a “12-hour time-release vitamin C,” meaning the formula provides a gradual dose of the ingredient throughout the day to limit irritation while still targeting dullness and discoloration. Another bonus? It has a silky-smooth, elegant consistency that promotes consistent application — and therefore noticeable results.

Best Hydrating Serum SkinCeuticals HA Intensifier Multi-Glycan $120 See On SkinCeuticals Don’t sleep on the skin-plumping, contour-defining powers of SkinCeutical’s newest hyaluronic acid serum. According to the brand, it boosts the skin’s hyaluronic acid levels by a whopping 30% and maintains hydration for up to 24 hours. “I have never met a SkinCeuticals product I didn’t like, but this one blows all the others I’ve tried out of the water,” says BDG staffer Theresa Massony. “After a week of applying this to my damp skin, I noticed fine lines lessening, my skin felt softer and more plump, and the glow was real.”

Best Firming Serum Biologique Recherche Progeskin Serum $185 See On Bergdorf Goodman Biologique Recherche’s Progeskin Serum is formulated to address the potential side effects of a biological event called cellular senescence, where skin cells essentially cease to divide without dying off and instead accumulate in the skin, potentially contributing to the aging process. The formula is designed to regulate a protein called progerin (which may contribute to the development of signs of aging) and to promote synthesis of a protein called khloho, which promotes cellular longevity. In other words: the serum promises to plump and firm the skin, helping to erase fine lines and give the skin a rejuvenated, more youthful appearance.

Best Retinol Medik8 Crystal Retinal 24 $135 See On Medik8 Dr. Michelle Henry, M.D., FAAD, a renowned board-certified dermatologist and expert judge, says she saw results within weeks of using Medik8’s fast-absorbing, layerable Crystal Retinal 24, adding that it’s one of her favorite products. Offered in four different strengths depending on your retinol usage history and skin type, the formula, which has amassed more than 3,500 five-star reviews, helps to firm the skin, relax prominent wrinkles, and fade dark spots.

Best Do-It-All Serum Neuraé Harmonie The Serum $195 See On Neuraé Neuraé formulates its products with the acknowledgment that your emotions can be written all over your face — literally. Inspired by neuroscience and the skin-mind connection, this serum is formulated with ingredients like alpine skullcap, red indigo, and eperua extracts that are meant to limit negative messengers in the skin that may cause signs of fatigue and promote positive that help your complexion appear rested, relaxed, and healthy. “I started getting skin compliments on day one of using this product,” says Elizabeth Grace Hand, a celebrity esthetician and expert judge. Specifically, Hand says, it helps deliver a ritualistic application process and noticeable glow-boosting, hydrating effects.

Best Eye Cream Dr. Few Rejuvenating Eye Cream + SPF 15 $175 See On Dr. Few Dr. Julius Few is a renowned plastic surgeon who specializes in oculoplastic surgery, so he knows a thing or two about the delicate eye region. For starters, it needs protection from UV rays just like the rest of your face. But for as many eye creams as there are on the market, there really aren’t many that are infused with sunscreen. This creamy, fast-absorbing, and ultra-hydrating formula features mineral-based SPF 15, which serves as a nice insurance policy over your regular facial sunscreen. It’s also infused with peptides and antioxidants to help protect the skin from free radicals as well as promote collagen and elastin production.

Best Eye Serum Chanel No1 De Chanel Revitalizing Eye Serum $100 See On Chanel If the fluidlike texture of an eye serum is more your speed, you’ll want this luxurious pick on your radar. With a patent-pending rotating and cooling applicator that can be used to gently massage the under-eye area, it creates an entire experience out of applying eye serum. The formula, which is 97% naturally derived and has a lightweight, gel consistency, targets concerns like puffiness, wrinkles, dark circles, and can even be used to make brow hairs look fuller. Bonus: It’s also refillable.

Best Chemical Sunscreen Allies Of Skin The One SPF 50 Invisible Sunscreen Gel $45 See On Dermstore The number one job of your sunscreen is to effectively shield your skin from harmful UV rays. The Allies of Skin The One SPF 50 Invisible Sunscreen Gel does this so well that it scored the highest possible protection grade of UVA rating (a PA++++). Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, it’s a great choice for sweaty outside activities or steamy pool days. What’s more, the transparent gellike formula is packed with antioxidants and hydrators. “[This SPF] combines sun protection with skin care benefits in a user-friendly formula,” says expert judge Dr. Henry. “It helps to blur pores and works well as a makeup primer.”

Best Physical Sunscreen The Outset Hydrasheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 $44 See On The Outset Sunscreen is a year-round essential, but it can be a struggle finding “the one,” especially if you prefer physical SPF filters (hello, white cast). The Outset’s Hydrasheer Mineral Sunscreen has a silky-smooth, easy-to-blend formula that absorbs quickly and feels relatively weightless on the skin. The zinc-oxide-infused, fragrance-free formula offers broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection as well as moisturizing benefits, thanks to the brand’s signature botanical blend, snow mushroom, and ceramides.

Best Daytime Moisturizer Glow Recipe Cloudberry Bright Moisture Cream $40 See On Glow Recipe If you’ve never waxed poetic about a moisturizer before, chances are you haven’t tried Glow Recipe’s Cloudberry Bright Moisture Cream. The refillable glossy orange tub is filled with a whipped, buttery cream that absorbs in no time to quench skin’s thirst and brighten, kicking dry patches and dullness to the curb. The cream’s consistency is both indulgent yet airy at the same time, which makes it a perfect option for layering under foundation. The noncomedogenic formula leans on antioxidants like cloudberry seed oil and coenzyme Q10 to even skin tone, boost glow, and strengthen, while a nourishing peptide-lipid complex moisturizes and smooths.

Best Firming Moisturizer BeautyStat Peptide Wrinkle-Release Moisturizer $68 See On Beautystat Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, M.D., FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and expert judge, calls this pick one of his “favorite moisturizers on the market,” adding that the neuropeptide-infused formula is a great option for those with mature skin. Along with hydrating the skin, the formula provides an immediate tightening effect and softens wrinkles with continued use.

Best Night Cream Eighth Day The Night Cream Treatment $450 See On Eighth Day Retinol loyalists, this one’s for you. Formulated with a proprietary RetinalXR technology (reportedly 250% more potent than standard retinol) and bakuchiol (often dubbed nature’s retinol), this rich cream exfoliates and promotes collagen production to help smooth wrinkles and soften fine lines. Perhaps most notable, the cream features a patent-pending peptide-rich plasma filled that’s designed to stimulate skin cells to repair and regenerate.

Best Hydrating Face Mask Shani Darden Skin Care Signature Nourishing Facial Mask $58 See On Shani Darden Looking for a mask that’ll coddle your dry, sensitive skin? Celebrity esthetician Shani Darden has got your back with this hydrating, redness-reducing clay face mask. Scoring the National Eczema Association’s seal of approval, the formula features ingredients like squalane, colloidal oatmeal, a triple tea complex, and kaolin clay to soothe irritation, soaks up excess oil, and support skin barrier health.

Best Firming Face Mask Laneige Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask $36 See On LANEIGE Sweet dreams are made of this pretty-in-pink firming night mask from Laneige. The formula’s hydro-melt glow capsules — designed to mimic the skin’s lipids — melt into the skin to form a barrier that locks in plumping moisture overnight, so you wake up with a hydrated, glowier, and firmer-looking complexion. Made with a peony and collagen complex plus hyaluronic acids and green tea probiotic lysate, the sorbetlike facial mask helps to smooth wrinkles with continued use. It’s also easy to work into your regular routine — just apply it over your evening moisturizer and wash it off in the morning.

Best Clarifying Face Mask Naturium AHA Exfoliating Mask 10% $20 See On Naturium This mask by Naturium uses a combo of two different AHAs — 5% glycolic acid and 5% lactic acid — to buff away dead skin cells and leave skin looking smoother and brighter in as little as five minutes. The fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested formula also features rice powder (a physical exfoliant) and clay, which together enhance the mask’s exfoliating benefits and refine pores. On top of results, a face mask should deliver a fairly enjoyable user experience. This one has a creamy, perfectly concentrated consistency that makes it easy to both apply and wash off.

Best Face Oil Keys Soulcare Deeply Replenishing Squalane Facial Oil $35 See On Keys Soulcare A few drops of this silky, lightweight oil leave skin feeling softer, hydrated, and glowier come morning. With olive-derived squalane, prickly pear seed oil, and pomegranate seed oil, the formula sinks in quickly to deliver instant and long-term benefits. And because it’s noncomedogenic, you don’t have to worry about it clogging pores. Bhanusali gives this facial oil his personal stamp of approval, adding that it’s a solid option for supporting your skin during the dry winter months.

Best Face Mist Augustinus Bader The Face Mist $97 See On Augustinus Bader Augustinus Bader’s The Face Mist really is the mist to try in 2025. Infused with the brand’s proprietary and signature TFC8 complex as well hyaluronic acid and soothing rose water, the ultra-fine hydrating mist plumps up parched skin with moisture, calms redness, offers a toning effect, and even helps protect against pollution — talk about a superpowered spritz. It can be used after cleansing and before moisturizing or whenever you feel like your face needs a little reset and refresh.

Best Hand Cream Nécessaire The Hand Retinol $38 See On Nécessaire Caring for your hands shouldn’t stop at the hand massage you get at your bi-weekly manicure. The skin on your mitts deserves the same attention your face gets on a daily basis. On top of slathering on the SPF (yes, it’s important), consider adding an active-packed hand serum to your routine. Nécessaire’s The Hand Retinol uses a blend of tried-and-true skin care ingredients like 0.25% retinol, AHAs, peptides, and glycerin to address common signs of aging like crepiness and dark spots.

Best Skin Tightening Tool CurrentBody RF Radio Frequency Skin Tightening Device $385 See On Currentbody This non-invasive, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared tool brings the collagen-stimulating benefits of professional radio frequency (RF) treatments to the comfort of your own home. It works by delivering radio frequency waves to the skin, which heat the skin to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the brand, this toasty temp promotes optimal collagen production and therefore a skin-tightening effect that helps to smooth the appearance of deep, visible wrinkles. The handheld device’s Skin Sense Technology continuously measures temperature to ensure it stays consistent and safe.

Best Face Mask Shark Beauty CryoGlow LED Face Mask $350 See On Shark Beauty Although it only just launched, Shark Beauty’s CryoGlow LED Face Mask has already earned a name for itself. Utilizing red, blue, and infrared LEDs, the buzzy tool makes wearing an LED face mask more beneficial, more comfortable, and much more convenient. It offers three quick facial treatments that target signs of aging, dullness, and breakouts, as well as a cryo-inspired under-eye cooling treatment meant to tighten and soothe the delicate eye region in as little as five minutes. And because it’s connected to a remote with an LCD display that highlights battery life, you’ll know exactly when your device needs a charge.

Best Face Sculptor Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand $149 See On Therabody The ice roller stashed in your freezer has serious competition. This rechargeable facial wand features pre-set cold and heat treatments, and a curved applicator tip that glides over facial contours and those hard-to-reach areas (think: under the eyes, near the corners of the nose) with ease. The cold treatment can help deflate puffy under-eye areas and tighten the look of pores, while the heat treatment specializes in boosting your skin’s overall glow and improving product absorption. “Obsessed. No notes,” says TZR Editorial Director Angela Melero. “I love this tool, as it works like a charm in depuffing and brightening my skin in an instant.”