UOMA Beauty's Accessible New Line Stars The Greatest Mascara — And It's Just $8

Typically, when it comes to beauty, I’m a woman who knows what she likes. Or I thought I did. I thought that I’d never go for a full-coverage foundation, sure it would just emphasize my pores. I thought I was too self-conscious to wear anything but a nude lip, and I definitely never thought biodegradable anything would truly work to take makeup off. Maybe I should have held off dealing in such absolutes because after trying UOMA By Sharon C. Beauty’s just-launched collection, I have an entirely new set of go-tos.

You might already be familiar with UOMA Beauty, the top-rated cosmetics and skin care line developed by Nigerian-born founder Sharon Chuter dedicated to inclusion and self-expression. The larger collection is a favorite of celebrities and professional makeup artists alike, who frequently praise the brand’s commitment to high-quality ingredients, sustainability, and unmatched color payoff. Now, Chuter’s just-launched offshoot line, UOMA By Sharon C., is making the science-backed products accessible to virtually everyone with an exclusive Wal-Mart partnership. “Beauty comes in every color, budget, and lifestyle,” Chuter says in a press release about the launch. “Best of all, inclusivity is still at the heart of this range, along with price accessibility, high performance, and the intersectionality between caring for ourselves yet being mindful of the planet we live in.”

The new collection, ranging in price from $23.99 to $4.49, is a pretty even split between skin care and cosmetics. On the skin side, Go Awf! Au Naturel Cleansing Oil is a gentle but extremely effective first line of attack against heavy makeup, lingering dirt, grime, and other impurities. With packaging made from recycled materials and an ingredient list that boasts all-natural powerhouses like grapeseed oil and vitamin E, it fully cleanses skin, doesn’t strip it, and adds moisture back in. For the late nights when all you want is to collapse into bed but still have on a full face, your new best friend is Go Awf! 2 In 1 Water-Activated Cleansing Wipes that look like cotton pads and transform into makeup-removing pads that clear away even the most stubborn mascara streaks. The 100% cotton content makes it gentle, never tugging at delicate areas. Two vitamin C serums, one formulated for sensitive skin and one at a higher concentration for all skin types, the SUPA’ Natural Glow serums are also packed with hyaluronic acid to top off your new glow with some added bounce and hydration.

Three makeup products comprise the core of this new launch, and they’re frankly all you need to create a dialed-up face that won’t budge. The Flawless IRL Foundation is aptly named — it’s decidedly full-coverage but never cakey or gummy or even especially heavy like so many other opaque foundations. In fact, this was the first UOMA By Sharon C. product I tried, and I audibly told my mother as I applied it, “Oh yeah, this is one you’re going to want to try next.” Available in 30 shades, the key ingredients actually vary by color category to become a customized fit for the wearer. My shade, found in the My Fair Lady category, is infused with cold-pressed green coffee extract to plump, moisturize, and smooth out skin.

Badder Boom, the line’s volumizing mascara, is something that can only be described as a game-changer. And, bold claim I know, but this may be the absolute best drugstore mascara I’ve ever tried — and I’ve been shellacking my lashes with grocery store finds for 15 years. The wand is slightly hourglass-shaped, grabbing and combing out each individual lash. While the mascara wand separates lashes, the formula is ultra-volumizing for a fluttery — never clumpy — effect. Finally, rounding out both the makeup department and the collection as a whole, is the It’s Complicated Glossy Lip Tint + Oil. Despite the name, there’s nothing complicated about the hybrid formula that goes on a richly-pigmented gloss and dries into a semi-matte tinted lip. It’s the ideal solution to the lip gloss dilemma as virtually no reapplication is required.

Wearing It’s Complicated Glossy Lip Tint in shade Miss Chief

The collection seems like Chuter’s mission to provide top-quality products at an accessible price — and location — is already a rousing success. But based on UOMA’s track record as a whole, that’s hardly a surprise.

