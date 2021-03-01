This Trend Was All Over Everyone's Lips At The 2021 Golden Globes

Although the nominees of the 78th Golden Globe Awards attended the ceremony remotely, it didn't stop many from going all out with their glam. After nearly a year of existing mostly in sweats, the stars reveled in the opportunity to don a little something fancier (if only in their backyards) — and that included their makeup. In particular, attention-grabbing lips by way of glossy berry lipstick were a massive beauty trend this year, as some celebrities took full advantage of the opportunity to go sans mask safely.

Of course the virtual red carpet was filled with some trademark awards show makeup details — like luminous complexions and clean cat eyes — but it was hard not to notice the glossy pouts in shades like cherry and raspberry on stars like Julia Garner and Andra Day. Some went bright and bold, while others opted for a vampy stain, but the common thread among these berry hues was that they were majorly hydrated.

Think a juicy, saturated lip is the update your spring makeup routine is in need of? Find some inspiration ahead by checking out the ladies who wore it best at this year's Globes — then shop from some similar shades.

Glossy Berry Lipstick: Julia Garner

Makeup artist Hugo Vanngo used Chanel's Rouge Coco Bloom lipstick in shade Sunlight — which is currently waitlisted — to achieve the Ozark actor's perfect pout.

Glossy Berry Lipstick: Andra Day

Makeup artist Porsche Cooper also used Chanel products to create Day's bright berry lip, which she set off with a slightly deeper liner.

Glossy Berry Lipstick: Laverne Cox

To match Cox's custom Thai Nguyen gown, makeup artist Tay Rivera painted the actor's lips a juicy, deep cherry hue.

Glossy Berry Lipstick: Margot Robbie

Robbie's makeup artist Pati Dubroff played with Chanel products to create her desired "cherry kiss" effect.

Glossy Berry Lipstick: Eiza Gonzalez

The I Care a Lot actor's bright berry lip was a perfect complement to her black-and-white Versace gown.

Glossy Berry Lipstick: Bryce Dallas Howard

The presenter did her own makeup look this year — under the virtual direction of Vivian Baker — which included a sheer, glossy, raspberry lip color.