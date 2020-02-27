There's a party happening over in the beauty community — and you can consider UOMA Beauty's Black Magic Carnival Collection your official invitation. Brought to life with Creative Collaborators (and mega-influencers) Jackie Aina and Patrick Starrr, the beauty brand's new eight-piece collection features an exhilaratingly bright eyeshadow palette, bronzing highlighters, glistening lipstick, and diamanté faux lashes. It seems as if springtime pastels have finally met their match.

To start, check out the Black Magic Carnival Color Palette. The $44 palette is all about pigment, blending together eye-catching neons with silky neutrals. Expect to see shades that you'd be hard-pressed to find elsewhere — like "Trinidad", a metallic olive flecked with gold, or "Mardi Gras", an electric violet dappled with blue. The mix of matte and sparkle shades up the palette's wearability, too; although you might gravitate towards it because of the larger-than-life colors, "Mazatlan" and "Oruro" make it that much more accessible.

On the flip side, there's nothing subtle about the $26 Black Magic Carnival Lipstick, an amped-up version of UOMA Beauty's original Black Magic lipstick formula; the glittery lip color turns into a metallic hue once you swipe it on. Two shades are available in the Black Magic Carnival Collection: "Trinidad" (a neon fuchsia with blue metallic shimmer) and "Bahia" (a deep mauve with golden glitter).

Courtesy of UOMA Beauty Courtesy of UOMA Beauty Courtesy of UOMA Beauty

Though fans of the brand might be most excited about the Black Magic Carnival Bronzing Highlighter. As its name implies, the $35 product is a blend between strobing highlighter and sculpting bronzer. Snag it in the gold-tinged "Notting Hill" or bronzy "Barbados."

Dramatic lashes round out the collection, available in three unique colors and shapes. The $16 Rio lash features the diamanté design, while the $18 Trinidad lash blends purple and black lashes together. The $30 Bahia set includes two strips — a triple-layer cat-eye with a colorful lash blend and diamanté crystals, and an everyday, double-stacked lash.

Courtesy of UOMA Beauty

Though make sure you don't wait too long to swing by UOMA Beauty's website; the Black Magic Carnival lineup is limited edition, and it won't be around for long. You can explore all the shades and products from the collection on UOMABeauty.com — or, keep reading to check out a few key picks.