Summer is right around the corner, nail salons are reopening, and I’m ready for some new nail inspiration. Whenever I’m starved for ideas, whether it be outfits, nails, even haircuts, I head straight to Instagram. Even when you think you’ve seen every photo on the app (believe me, I’ve been there), something new and exciting always pops up. I’m constantly searching for nail photos for TZR’s IG feed, so putting together the top nail polish shades for summer feels like a no-brainer.

Right now on Instagram, I’m seeing a lot of bright, mood-boosting nail polish hues. Specifically, I’m seeing a lot of pale and sunny yellow. In past years, I think people have stayed away from yellow for fear that it’s too bright, but this year, we all need something to lift our spirits (not to mention Pantone named Illuminating as one of their colors of 2021).

While I’ve gravitated towards warmer nail polish shades in the past, I’m definitely noticing cooler shades that are starting to dominate on my favorite manicure IG accounts. Shades of green, lavender, and muted blues have been all over the platform.

If you’re looking to get inspired for your next trip to the nail salon (or your local pharmacy to pick up some new polish), keep scrolling.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Essie Sunny Business

Stick of butter dressing has now evolved to stick of butter nails, and I’m not upset about it. I’ll be welcoming the warmer weather with Essie’s Sunny Business on my nails.

Côte Mint Green

Green is the color of the year, without a doubt, and mint is definitely going to blow up this summer. Côte’s Mint Green shade is the perfect modern take on this classic hue.

OPI Sun, Sea, And Sand In My Pants

Every year when summer rolls around, I become obsessed with bright colors. This season, I have my sights set on tangerine, and OPI’s Sun, Sea, And Sand In My Pants definitely satisfies that craving.

Orosa Honeydew

Pea green nails were all over Instagram this spring, and the trend will definitely continue into summer. Pick up Orosa’s Honeydew shade to try out the trend.

See My Toes Happy Baby

Blood orange reminds me of the perfect grapefruit cocktail, and that’s the vibe I’m going for this season. See My Toes’ Happy Baby will be on my nails all summer long.

Sundays Amethyst Purple

Lavender is one of those classic nail polish hues that will never go out of style, so there’s no harm in updating your collection. Add Sundays’ Amethyst Purple to your must-try list.

Lisa Nail Lacquer Rain Rain Go Away

Lisa Nail Lacquer’s Rain Rain Go Away is the perfect muted blue shade. While I’ve stayed away from blue nail polish in the past, this hue is too good to pass up.