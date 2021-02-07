Spring has always been about thawing out frozen optimism. Fresh starts, new flowers, pastel colors — you get the picture. With that in mind, there's never been a better moment for spring 2021 nail polish collections to shine. Sitting down for 30 minutes and painting your nails has become a self-care ritual during quarantine, just as valid and important as an aromatic bubble bath.

Fortunately for shoppers everywhere, the top nail polish brands have stepped up to the challenge. OPI and ORLY have both already released spring 2021 nail polish collections, which you'll see below, while J.Hannah — an indie favorite — just dropped its newest shade. The mood is bright, nostalgic, and fun, with updated pastels and surprising jewel tones. Basically, a much-needed vacation in the form of nail color.

Shop the newest collections and nail colors by scrolling down. Your next manicure awaits.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

New Spring 2021 Nail Polish: ORLY Day Trippin'

Taking a page from '70s color trends, ORLY's new Day Trippin' collection is a deep, jewel-toned drop complete with warm splashes of orange, red clay, and mustard gold. Wear them all at once for a rainbow manicure, or opt for one opaque creme at a time — they're colorful enough to grab attention regardless.

New Spring 2021 Nail Polish: OPI Hollywood Collection

OPI has had a lot of hits throughout its 40-year career, and the new 12-color Hollywood nail polish collection celebrates that. "This collection really brings together diva extravagance and old school glamour," noted OPI Global Director of Color Collections, Jill Bartoshevich, in a press release. "We’ve reinterpreted classic styles and given them a new twist, which is epitomized with the launch of I’m Really an Actress, an updated version of the iconic bestseller I’m Not Really a Waitress.”

New Spring 2021 Nail Polish: J.Hannah Patina

Is it an entire collection? No, but the fashion world pays attention when J.Hannah, a jewelry and nail brand, drops a new shade. The $19 arrival, Patina, is a relaxed off-mint that looks great paired with spring pastels and warm beige — so, some of Instagram's current favorite colors. The dusty, lived-in quality makes it a bit unexpected, too, and more chic than Easter egg.