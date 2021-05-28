(Nails)

The Summer 2021 Nail Colors TZR Editors Are Embracing This Season

Light and bright.

By Angela Melero
@themaniclub
summer 2021 nail colors

With the summer season just days away, TZR staff are already prepping their nails for all the beach days.

@essie

Essie
Skinny Dip Polish
$8

“I love Essie's Skinny Dip. It's a very forgiving color if you mess up upon application and it doesn't distract from your outfits. When I'm ready to go back to a salon, I'll opt for a brighter, fun color like seafoam blue!" – Marina Liao, senior fashion news editor

