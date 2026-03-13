Hot — or, perhaps more accurately, temperate — take: Spring is the best season for hair. This is especially true as a textured natural. The transitional season is warm enough to wear protective styles like twists and braids without risking scalp dryness, but cool enough to wear straightened looks like silk presses and blowouts without fear of sweating them out (though on the East Coast, at least, there is still the threat of unexpected spring showers). And, thanks to the longer days and added sunlight, I personally feel more excited about experimenting.

And this spring, there will be plenty of styles to choose from. Among 2026’s trendiest natural hairstyles are the classic wash and go — a bouncy, defined style bursting with a vibrant energy perfectly suited to the season — and fluffy bobs, the textured take on the Haircut of the Decade. For protective styles, the reign of the boho braids continues, this time in the form of vibey Fulani variations and (of course) bobs. The season will also be a big one for twists of all sizes, from breezy natural two-strands to fuller looks with extensions.

Keep reading for a closer look at these trending styles, with expert insights from professional hairstylist and curl expert Brittney Aub and celebrity master braider Kia Harper.

The Classic Wash and Go

Beloved for its effortless energy and low manipulation requirement, the classic wash-and-go is characterized by “hydrated, defined curls that form naturally after the right products are applied,” says Aub. This ‘do is especially ideal “for curly and coily textures and for clients who want something low-maintenance but still polished,” she notes — which is exactly the vibe for a spring style.

Despite what the name might suggest, a great wash-and-go actually starts in the salon. “The most important factor is having a good haircut that supports the curl pattern,” says Aub. “Clients with heavy heat damage or uneven layers may want to start with a corrective cut first so the curls can fall into place.” And regardless of your hair’s condition, she recommends “asking for a curl-focused haircut and a professional wash-and-go styling session.”

At home, “proper sectioning and product application are key” to ensure all your curls are hydrated and defined. “I recommend using a leave-in conditioner followed by a curl cream or light gel for definition,” she says. “Products like DevaCurl SuperCream or DevaCurl Light Defining Gel work well. Diffusing can help build volume, and refreshing the curls with water or a light leave-in between washes helps bring the style back to life.”

Fulani Boho Braids

What’s better than one trendy braid style? Combining two, of course. Fulani boho braids “blend traditional Fulani braid patterns with soft, loose curls for a relaxed, bohemian aesthetic,” says Harper. “The look typically features center-part braiding with curly pieces left out, giving the style movement and softness.” Consider this one if you have medium to long hair to begin with, and are looking for “a stylish protective look that mixes cultural heritage with modern boho influence.”

At the braider’s, Harper says to ask for “Fulani boho braids with loose, curly pieces using pre-stretched braiding hair,” and make sure to specify your desired size and length. “This look can also be created using a mix of G‑Clef Bulk and Vivatress Pre‑Stretched Hair.” (Pro tip: If your scalp is especially sensitive, she says you might want to request “looser installation to minimize tension.”)

At home, make sure to sleep in a satin or silk bonnet to keep frizz at bay, and to hydrate your scalp with light oils or serums. You can also “use a curl‑refresh spray to revive the loose curly pieces and maintain the signature boho texture,” she adds.

Fluffy Bobs

This “textured take on the classic bob haircut” provides plenty of volume and movement, and is “designed to allow curls to expand and frame the face,” Aub explains. “It feels light, airy, and really fresh for spring.”

“This style works especially well for curly and coily textures because the shorter shape naturally enhances bounce and fullness,” she continues, and it’s great for anyone who's looking to go shorter, but not too short. At the salon, request “a textured bob tailored to your curl pattern with internal layering. The goal is to maintain fullness while keeping the shape light and balanced.”

When styling, look for lightweight products that “help maintain volume without weighing curls down,” like mousses (I like The Doux’s Chief Rocka) and curl creams. “Diffusing helps enhance shape and lift, and refreshing with water or a light leave-in can bring the curls back between wash days.”

Boho Braided Bobs

A “low-maintenance style is perfect for vacation, professional settings, and everyday wear,” the boho bob offers a manageable short length, but with a fullness that creates “a sleek, polished look suitable for any lifestyle,” says Harper. This long-lasting style works for pretty much everyone, especially folks who crave minimal upkeep and easy access to their scalp for care. “However, if you prefer zero maintenance and don’t want to brush or lightly tend to the hair, this may not be the best option,” she notes.

At the salon, “ask for a boho bob using human hair.” And don’t scrimp: “The quality of the hair significantly impacts the final result” on this one, says Harper. For maintenance, keep the human hair detangled and oil-free, and “don’t be afraid to wash your hair!” When styling, “use a light curling cream or leave‑in conditioner,” she instructs. “Mousse is optional; if used, choose a lightweight one.”

Twists

As a committed twist wearer for many years (with Marley twists sitting at the very top of my summer hair checklist this year), I’ll be the first to sing the praises of this low-maintenance protective style. “Human hair twists, also known as natural hair twists, are a lightweight, versatile, long-lasting protective style,” says Harper. “They mimic natural texture beautifully, and can be worn in many different ways.” They’re also low-tension and provide easy access to the scalp for care.

While they’re great for those seeking a “natural-looking protective style,” Harper says folks with relaxed hair might want to skip this one, as “the straight ends may not blend well and won’t create the fluffy, juicy twist finish that natural hair provides.”

She says to ask for “two-strand twists” at the salon if you’re sticking to only your natural hair; if you want “added length, fullness, or longer wear,” ask for “human hair twists.” On the day-to-day, “mix leave-in conditioner and water in a spray bottle, and spritz twists to keep them hydrated.” (My personal fave is Lush Super Milk.) Make sure to regularly oil your scalp for moisture, too.