Just when you caught your breath after Selena Gomez’s back-to-back red carpet appearances at both the Critics’ Choice Awards and the SAG Awards, she goes and pulls a dramatic hair transformation. No one’s mad though, because as per usual, the singer-actor looks absolutely stunning. Selena Gomez’s bangs and bob were revealed on Instagram in the form of a gorgeous selfie shared by the star and her go-to glam team, makeup artist Hung Vanngo and hairstylist Orlando Pita.

“New hair who dis?” Gomez captioned her Instagram post, which has already amassed over 1.5 million likes. Clearly leaning into the French-girl bob trend, Pita took her shoulder-length hair even shorter, resulting in a chin-grazing cut with lots of volume and texture. Vanngo created a soft and subtle makeup look, featuring fluttery eyelashes and a peach-toned lip color courtesy of Gomez’s beauty line, Rare Beauty. According to fashion stylist Kate Young’s post, Gomez’s black, silky, cowl-necked top (or possible dress) is by luxury French fashion brand Celine and her silver hoop earrings are Jennifer Fisher. The star is also rocking short, violet-colored nails, though it’s not clear who’s responsible for the simple-yet-chic manicure.

The whole look is undeniably elegant and effortless, with the perfect amount of French-inspired flair.

Though Gomez’s transformation is certainly share-worthy, it’s not totally surprising considering her track record for changing up her look in spurts. In October 2021, she casually teased a new razor-sharp bob via TikTok, after having spent the fall oscillating between other dramatic hairstyles including bleached hair, a brunette mid-length cut with tons of layers and curtain bangs, and waist-grazing extensions.

During this year’s awards season, the star stuck to sleeker styles, opting for a center-parted, slicked bun at the SAG Awards and a side-parted low pony at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Given that Gomez is gearing up to promote the season of her Hulu series Only Murders In The Building, it’s likely that fans are going to see some more hair changes before the summer’s out, and if her recent beauty moments are any indication, they definitely won’t disappoint.