The 94th Annual Academy Awards are officially underway, and the glamour is overwhelming — in the best way possible. Hollywood’s biggest stars are proving, yet again, that there’s truly no limit when it comes to the fashion and beauty looks they can bring to the red carpet. When it comes to hairstyles, the Oscars tend to see lots of regal hair moments in favor of more casual styles like beachy waves — though there are certainly no hard and fast rules. Updos have long been a staple of events like the Oscars, but the updo hairstyles at the Oscars 2022 have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

From sleek buns to intricate braids to voluminous bouffants, celebrity hairstylists seem to be going out of their way to flex their skills this year — as they should! Zendaya, who typically goes for long, dramatic hairstyles, opted for a surprising updo, which further amped up the glamour of her unique two-piece ensemble. Stars like Vanessa Hudgens and Tracee Ellis Ross prove that slicked-back buns will never go out of style, especially on the red carpet.

Ahead, see the oh-so-elegant updo hairstyles that dominated the 2022 Oscars — and get ready to gasp.

Vanessa Hudgens

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hudgens’ sleek top knot is undeniably chic, plus, it’s the perfect way to show off her gorgeous jewels. In a press release, hairstylist Danielle Priano says the inspiration behind the style was a “modernized Audrey Hepburn.”

She prepped Hudgens’ hair with the Healthy SexyHair Fresh Hair Air Dry Styling Mousse and then added the Irresistible Me invisible clip-in hair extensions #1b-2-4 dark ombre. I used invisible clip-ins to ensure a sleek, streamlined look,” Priano says. “These were perfect because they’re lightweight and not bulky.”

Then, Priano added in Big Sexy Hair Powder Play Volumizing & Texturizing Powder to loosen the hair up a bit and help the extensions look more seamless. Next, she applied Style SexyHair Hard Up Hard Holding Gel and pulled the hair into a ponytail. “I then twisted one-inch sections of the ponytail and looped them all together to make a structured bun, pinned it in place, and then used Big SexyHair Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray to keep the bun and hair in place,” Priano says. She finished off the look with Healthy SexyHair Styling Paste to keep the flyaways down.

Lupita Nyong'o

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

It’s hard to decide what’s more jaw-dropping; Lupita Nyong'o’s gorgeously glittery gown of her stunning intricate updo artfully created by Vernon François.

Zoë Kravitz

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kravitz has been on a serious bangs kick lately, and the Oscars red carpet was no exception. The actor’s side-swept baby bangs were the perfect addition to her sleek bun.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross traded her signature bold curls for this slicked-back moment, a true testament to her ability to be a beauty chameleon.

Nicole Kidman

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

A low bun is a classic red carpet look, but Nicole Kidman’s intricate, knotted style takes things to a new level — plus, her face-framing pieces add softness to the look.

Zendaya

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya loves a long, dramatic hairstyle, but for this year’s Oscars she opted for a chic updo with plenty of volume courtesy of hair artist Antoinette Hill. According to a press release, Hill began by prepping 18 inch Hidden Crown Original Clip Ins with Joico’s Defy Damage Pro Series 1, then created dimension using Joico’s BlondeLife Powder Lightener and 2 Joico LumiShine Demi Liquid color formulas to achieve the perfect shade. “The hair is 100% human, so I had to color match for a seamless look,” Hill says in the release.

Next, Hill sprayed TRESemmé One Step Volume Mist at the roots of Zendaya's hair before drying and styling using the T3 AireBrush Duo on the medium setting with the round brush attachment. She then applied TRESemmé Keratin Shine Serum from roots to ends.

For even more fullness, Hill attached three 18 inch Hidden Crown Original Clip Ins to the back of the hair. Then, she secured the hair with a soft elastic bang and hairpins in the back. “To complete the look, I pinched out tendrils around the perimeter of the hair for added softness,” Hill says, “and sprayed TRESemmé Total Volume Hair Spray throughout to achieve an all-day hold while still maintaining lift and volume.”

Emilia Jones

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The CODA actor’s curtain bangs give her top knot style a soft, romantic vibe.

Halle Bailey

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

With cornrows leading into an intricate updo (plus some curly tendrils left out), Halle Bailey proves that mixing hairstyles is the way to go.

Olivia Coleman

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Coleman’s ‘60s-inspired bouffant hairstyle is the perfect choice for her high-necked gown.