Diamond French Tip Nails Are Spring’s Chicest Way To Wear The Silver Trend

Once springtime arrives, you might tend to reach for pastels, pinks, or bright vibrant hues for your manicure. And, yes, there is something to be said about these traditional polishes complementing the upcoming warm weather, but if you really want to show off and capitalize on the mirror manicure trend, it’s time to invest in silver polish. “Silver nails are a great low-effort way to [try] a glamorous look for special occasions,” says Na’Tasha Simmons, founder of nail brand XXVZ. “It brings a shiny effect to the nails not found in many other colors.”

Silver nails look great when peeking out of lightweight trench coats or shining in juxtaposition against a black cocktail dress at a wedding. Regardless of your outfit, they are a statement worth making. Evelyn Lim, chief educator at Paintbox, credits the rising popularity of the trend to Kourtney Kardashian. “Although they never left, [silver nails] are making a comeback thanks to Kourtney Kardashian and her manicurist Kim Troung,” the pro says. “Ever since her engagement, most of Kourtney’s manicures feature silver nails and fans are having a field day.”

So if you want to hop on the trend, below, you’ll find a list of six expert-approved silver nail ideas to try for spring. And with a range from beginner to professional skill level, you can even try some of these on your next DIY nail art design.

Full-Out Glitter

Glitter might make you think of the holidays or special occasions, but with current silver trend, it’s making its case for spring. To achieve at home: paint on ella + mila’s On Thin Ice and finish with a top coat. For even more glitter, glide on Jinsoon’s Shake It on top for an extra pop.

Diamond French Tips

Lim constantly has clients asking for French manicures and what better way to combine the classic style than with silver, glittery tips? Her advice for your manicure as the weather starts to warm up: SPF. “Apply ample sunscreen on hands as the weather gets warmer and the sun gets stronger,” she tells TZR. “This will allow you to protect your hands from UV rays and hold a manicure longer.” Then, allow your diamond French tips to take center stage.

Mirror Mani

There’s something to be said about the simplicity of an all-over polish, and in silver it creates a gorgeous mirror nail. Here, whether your nails are almond, oval, square, coffin, or stiletto, splashing on silver to each one is the way to go. “Silver is essentially classified as a neutral and how can you not love a flash or something shiny,” says Olivia Van Iderstine, Olive & June's vice president of content and creative. For a beautiful long lasting silver, try Essie’s Rock Your World.

Embrace The Space

Negative space, the nail trend that embraces squiggly lines, happy little accidents, and empty space, has been trending in nail care throughout for a few seasons. This spring it gets updated with silver polish for a glossy, mirror mani. Pro tip: use a dotting tool or thin nail brush to drag down your lines.

Chrome French Tip

Go for an exaggerated nail length when sporting a chrome French tip this season. Simmons suggests applying cuticle oil often for this spring trend as your nails will likely still be dry from the winter. As an added tip: glass files will help keep longer nails looking brand new, day after day, and do wonders for one-the-go snags and broken nails.

Metallic Stars

If you’re more of a minimalist and don’t want full silver nail polish, opt for some fun nail stickers. Choose between a statement, accent nail, or all-over stickers on your nails. Remember to follow up with a high gloss top coat for a longer-lasting manicure.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.