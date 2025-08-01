Whether it’s the hot and humid summer weather or the desire for a fresh haircut to mark a new month or the upcoming season, the urge to chop off all your hair is always lingering in the back of your mind. If you’re considering a cut, odds are you’ve definitely thought about getting a bob. The haircut is short — but not too short, like a pixie — while still being versatile and easy to style. Perhaps, you’ve pondered about getting a French bob like Sofia Richie Grainge; or maybe you’ve considered a flippy bob, like Selena Gomez, which features flicked out ends. There are plenty of bob-length haircuts stylish enough to convince you to finally book that salon appointment. And my current favorite is the ripped bob. Even if you don’t know exactly what that means, I’m sure you’ve seen the look before when scrolling through your social feeds.

“A ripped bob is a textured, choppy, edgy version of the bob haircut,” explains Marissa Marino, an Amika stylist collective member. “The ends are more piece-y and jagged rather than blunt which creates a more lived-in, effortless look.” The texturized ends give the one-length cut a torn look, almost like ripping a sheet of paper, hence the name. The cut is set to become one of the standout hair trends of the year, thanks to its relaxed silhouette and effortless vibe. Curious to know more? Below, TZR tapped experts to share everything you need to know about the ripped bob haircut.

Who Should Consider A Ripped Bob?

According to Marino, the ripped bob look works best on those with straight or slightly wavy hair. You should also have pretty thick hair because “you can remove quite a bit of weight with this haircut.” A ripped bob also may not suit curly hair, adds Marino. “Curls usually don’t do well with jagged ends.” (Don’t worry, though — there are plenty of other haircut options out there.)

How Do You Tell Your Stylist You Want A Ripped Bob?

When it comes to letting your hairstylist know how you want your hair cut, communication is key, shares Matt Swinney, a Minneapolis-based stylist and Redken artist. “I would start by communicating that you want to have a bob shape,” he says, “but rather than doing layers, you’d like the ends texturized with a point cutting technique or a razor, if your hair type can handle it.” Swinney doesn’t recommend that a stylist use texture shears for the cut. “The texture shears will ultimately collapse the bob shape needed to make this haircut look great.”

Marino also suggests bringing in some inspiration images. “Everyone may not call it a ‘ripped bob;’ they may call it something else and not understand [you],” she shares. “There’s less room for miscommunication with photos.”

How To Style A Ripped Bob

Because of its undone, effortless vibe, the ripped bob lends itself to an air-dried look. For lived-in, tousled texture, Marino recommends spritzing Amika’s Un.Done Volume and Texture Spray onto the hair once it’s dry. Swinney suggests using a mixture of Redken’s Beach Spray and the Naked Gloss Oil on wet hair, before finishing things off with the brand’s Acidic Bonding Concentrate Hair Serum. “This will be light but help to create some separation and soft texture,” he adds.

For a more sleek, finished look, Swinney recommends pairing Redken’s Stay High Mousse with Naked Gloss Oil on wet hair then topping it off with the Brushable Hold Hairspray. Or, if you want a blowout, Marino suggests applying Amika’s The Wizard Detangling Primer to damp hair then blow drying with a round brush or just your fingers, depending if you want curled or straight ends. “You can take a 1.5-inch flat iron and wrap random pieces around it to add texture,” she says. Once your hair is all dry, lightly tousle it with your fingers. “I love to finish things off with dry shampoo — yes, even to clean hair — because it adds the perfect amount of volume.”

The ripped bob is a modern, fresh, and refreshingly low-maintenance — there’s no need for a lineup of hot tools or layers of heavy product. If you’re craving a change that feels both intentional and easy, consider this your cue.