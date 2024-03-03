Tools are essential for any good beauty routine. Your skin care regimen, for example, can benefit from gua shas and light therapy devices in addition to your daily product lineup. In the case of your hair, you need a similar system in place and the right gadgets to get the job done. Sure, expensive blow dryers and flat irons are great, but it’s important to invest that same energy into the basics. At the very least, you’ll need one of the best hair brushes on hand to ensure your strands are healthy and tangle-free. It may seem like a simple buy— after all, they have existed for decades. But finding the perfect brush comes down to a few different factors.

For starters, you’ll need to consider your hair type and texture. Like shampoos and stylers, hair brushes aren't one-size-fits-all. Luckily, there are tons of options to choose from. For those with fine strands, an ergonomic style that fits the grooves of your palm to ensure you don’t tug too hard, might be ideal. Natural curls, on the other hand, may need bristles with a tighter grip to detangle and keep knots at bay. Finding the perfect tool can take some trial and error. However, instead of testing one after another, you could take a look at the curated list of the TZR editors’ favorites below.

From untangling wet hair to massaging the scalp and imparting maximum shine, finding your new go-to hair brush couldn’t be easier.

“I have super curly hair, so I keep the brushing to a minimum. When I do need a brush, though, I reach for this mini detangler from Wet Brush — it detangles my strands without causing any breakage or pulling. Plus, its mini size doesn't take up too much space in my small New York City apartment bathroom.”—Maggie Haddad, sr strategist, social media, TZR

“I love an all-in-one beauty product that simplifies my life. I love that this brush works as a post-shower detangler as well as a smoothing tool when I'm blowing out my hair. I have a thick, wavy texture that can take a while to dry, but this broad, flat brush helps catch more hair, making for faster drying time— always a plus amirite?”— Angela Melero, executive editor

“I’m a novice when it comes to styling my hair using heat, or anything for that matter. This round brush, perfect for medium-length hair, is ultra-light, easy to hold and maneuver, and distributes heat evenly. It’s pretty foolproof, and thank goodness because I’ve definitely had moments when I burnt my hair or tangled it into a seemingly never-ending knot.”— Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief, TZR

“Not to sound evangelical about a hair product, but Crown Affair's wood-bristled brush might have changed my life. After decades of highlights, some sections of my wavy hair are much more tangly than others. Not only do the long pins gently and carefully sort out the snags and snares, but they also act as a scalp massage at the same time to stimulate circulation for healthier hair as a whole. It feels so good, I can accidentally end up using it for minutes on end, Marcia Brady-style.”— Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

“Dealing with the tangles in my long and wavy hair can be a challenge, to say the least. That's why my top priority in a hairbrush is effortless and pain-free detangling. Olivia Garden's Divine Paddle Brush has a sleek ergonomic design, and gentle bristles make it a breeze, especially when I use it during my conditioning routine in the shower. It's been my secret weapon for years!”— Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing

“For the bulk of my early twenties, I was that girl who proudly didn’t own a hairbrush and got away with it — basically I used my fingers, sea salt spray, and fully leaned into the whole beachy bedhead vibe that was popular in the mid-2010s. Since then, I’ve come to understand and appreciate the importance of not only combing out my hair daily but having a tool that does it without breakage (ie: artfully messy hair is less cute past 27). This soft-bristled style is ideal for working out knots right out of the shower in the most gentle way and feels a little like a scalp massage in the process,”— Alison Syrett, deputy fashion editor, TZR

“I'll admit, I was initially drawn to this brush for aesthetic reasons. Hands down, it's gorgeous – almost too pretty to use. However, I'd be missing out on so many good hair days if I didn't rip the Band-Aid off. It has a mix of boar and nylon bristles to moisturize hair while simultaneously detangling it. The French brand has also engineered the nylon bristles and silicone base to be flexible enough to massage the scalp so there's ample circulation to promote growth. As someone with straight but extremely thick hair, the brush gently gets any knots out without extreme tugging and doesn't produce any static if I use it on my dry strands.”— Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

“I'm a Mason Pearson girl, but I was recently sent this gorgeous brush from David Lopez's collection with Glam Seamless, and I'm blown away. Everything about this hairbrush feels rich— from the firm nylon and boar-hair bristles to the gold finish. At just $20, it's also much more affordable than some of the fancier brushes on the market but feels just as luxe.”— Faith Xue, executive beauty director, lifestyle, BDG

“I used to rely on a pick post-washing to keep my hair from getting knotty, but this brush has completely transformed my wash-day routine. The design is superb and blends the best elements of a paddle brush with a wide toothed comb. First, I use it in the shower to evenly distribute conditioners. Then, after my hair has been lightly towel-dried, I use it to detangle. It’s saved me a lot of time and, more importantly, a lot of damage from mechanical stress.”— Jessica Fields, beauty writer, TZR

“This is the first nice brush (read: not from CVS) I’ve ever owned, and it’s a real game-changer. My hair tends to get pretty frizzy, especially in the heat, and this tool smooths it out like a dream. It also doesn’t hurt that it looks chic sitting on my nightstand.” — Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor, TZR