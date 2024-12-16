The stage is set, and the theme for 2025’s haircut trends is bold chops. This prediction comes following a year marked by number of dramatic yet low-maintenance looks like the micro bob and classic pixie making a comeback among celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Brie Larson.

Along with these effortless cuts, top celebrity hairstylists say even more sleek, ultra-structured styles will be front and center in the new year – defined by sharp bobs and blunt bangs. But if you don’t feel like going for a huge change in length, there are ways to freshen your existing cut without losing major inches. Hairstylist and Reverie founder Garrett Markenson points out that more and more people are embracing their natural textures, a trend he sees continuing well into 2025. This will bring new shapes to curly and coily hair types, resulting in fresh, innovative styles you haven’t seen before.

Whether you’re up for chopping off all your hair or just want to add soft layers to your newly natural texture, you’re going to want to keep reading. Below, TZR tapped the best stylists to forecast which haircuts are sure to take over in 2025.

Sleek Jawline Bob

To absolutely no one’s surprise, the bob haircut is here to stay. In fact, celebrity hairstylist and Dove ambassador Clayton Hawkins foresees one specific take on the timeless cut getting huge in the coming months. “The sleek jawline bob is going to be everywhere in 2025,” he says. “This isn’t a lob or a feathery French girl cut. This is full-on Edna Mode vibes. The sleeker, the better.”

Celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager agrees and thinks structured bobs will be another it girl in 2025. Like a sleek, jawline-hugging cut, this variation will have more of a distinct shape with added volume at the roots.

Curly Bangs

For curly and coily hair types, Hawkins, Brager, and Markenson agree that 2025 will be another year for letting your natural texture shine through. In fact, they’re already seeing an uptick in clients asking for curly bangs, specifically.

“If your hair is coily or curly, take the plunge and go full ‘80s power-mode with curly fringe,” says Hawkins. “Whether you’re rocking a mid-length or a bob, the days of straight bangs are over!” To style curly bangs, Hawkins loves using Dove’s Bond Strength Super Shield Serum to smooth flyaways and give curls extra spring.

Soft Mullet

The soft mullet is a versatile cut that’s low-maintenance, works for a variety of hair types, and suits many different face shapes. Brager and Hawkins both note that clients are obsessed with this particular look right now and it’s only going to gain momentum in the new year. It’s piecey and blends layers in the front with a soft, feathery effect in the back. Brager loves this cut in particular for textured hair and swears by products like Osis’s Curl Jam to help bring out a curl or coil’s natural pattern.

When styling a soft mullet on curls, Brager says, “I love using Curl Jam roots to ends, then using my finger to wrap small pieces of the hair (especially around the face). Then, I love finishing by diffusing the curls or waves. I always finish any style like this with an anti-humidity spray like SexyHair’s Weather Proof Frizz Control Spray.”

Long, Undone Layers

Brager is declaring the ‘70s-style, long, undone layers — as seen on celebrities like Dakota Johnson and Nina Dobrev — a shoo-in for 2025’s “Best Of” category. And it’s easy to understand why: they’re an easy way to add movement and texture to your current length.

To style longer layers, she recommends using a long barrel curling iron to create loose waves and adding a light volumizing spray like Christophe Robin’s Instant Volumizing Mist.

Blunt Bangs

While getting any type of bangs can be the perfect way to establish a new look, Brager foresees blunt styles being a hit next year. “Blunt bangs can be soft or dramatic — either way they’re impactful,” she says.

Bangs might take some getting used to, but Brager has a few tips. For starters, she suggests asking your hairstylist to point cut the very ends of your bangs to give them more movement. She also recommends using a dry texturizing spray to give them a tousled, lived-in look instead of using regular hairspray (which can make them appear too stiff).

Guillotine Cut

This particular cut is bold and its name might even raise a few eyebrows, but Markenson champions it for 2025. This cut is somewhat similar to a traditional pixie — just a bit longer. It features choppier layers (hence the name) around the face and neck, giving the hair extra texture and volume. To give it a tousled, effortless feel, Markenson loves using Reverie’s Leave-In Nourishing Treatment.

The Mixie

Celebrity hairstylist and Color Wow Artistic Director Joseph Maine touts another distinctly-structured style as an emerging hit moving into the new year. It’s a hybrid of two classic favorites called the mixie cut. “This edgy cut combines the length and texture of a mullet with the cropped sophistication of a pixie,” he says. “It’s bold and best suited for those who can carry short hair well.”

While it may not be for everyone, Maine says that if it is your jam, styling this cut is easy. You can use a bit of Color Wow’s Pop + Lock Frizz Control and Glossing Serum on it and tousle it with your fingers.

Textured Bob

Maine loves a textured bob for textured and curly hair because it offers a rounded, sculpted silhouette and layering it enhances your natural curl pattern. Maine says your diffuser attachment and a good curl cream or gel will be your best friends when styling for extra definition.