This 4-in-1 SPF Primer Made Me Believe In Mineral Sunscreen Again

In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, one beauty writer is testing the new Relevant One & Done Everyday Cream with SPF 40.

Whether you’re about to hit the beach for a sunny day off or are sitting in your reading nook during a thunderstorm, the bottom line is you must wear sunscreen every single day. If you’re looking to add a new formula to your routine, you’ll be pleased to know that Relevant (the brand envisioned by Thirteen Lune Co-Founder, Nyakio Grieco) launched its new One & Done Everyday Cream with SPF 40, a mineral formula that leaves virtually no white cast behind, making it perfect for everyone — from the lightest to the darkest of complexions.

But the formula’s sheer finish isn’t the only thing that had my ears perking up. It’s also a 4-in-1, meaning that it functions as a sunscreen as well as a moisturizer, serum, and makeup primer.

With the coastal grandmother trend still going strong, people are delving into some old-school summer-at-the-shore habits like drinking extra dirty martinis, heading out East to enjoy some early-morning bike rides, and, obviously, sun tanning. Although a great tan can give a person a glow that says, I’ve had sand between my toes all summer long, sticking with plenty of SPF and using a great self-tanner is a much healthier choice for your skin. Personally, I’m wearing as much sun protection as I can every single day, which is why I was excited to try the Relevant One & Done Everyday Cream with SPF 40 myself. Here are my thoughts after using this product for three weeks.

Fast Facts

Price: $38

Best for: Using as a sunscreen with added moisturizer, serum, and primer benefits.

Your rating: 4.5/5

Clean/Cruelty-Free? Yes

What we like: It doesn't have a thick, grainy texture like most mineral sunscreens, but it soaks into the skin as a moisturizer would.

What we don’t like: It can pill under makeup if you don’t wait for the product to soak in completely.

My Skin

I know that during the peak hours of strong summer sun, mineral sunscreen formulas are my best options for giving me broad-spectrum protection, without causing irritation to my sensitive skin. Says Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research at the department of dermatology at The Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC, “Mineral blockers like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide tend to be gentler on the skin than traditional chemical UV filters. So, they can be used across all skin types, even in people with sensitive skin.”

Isabella's skin before using the Relevant One & Done Everyday Cream with SPF 40 for three weeks. Isabella Sarlija

The caveat, however, is that I do not enjoy the look or feel of mineral sunscreen — I find that mineral formulas apply in a layer so thick, that it’s beyond what I can handle. In addition to feeling heavy on the skin, mineral formulas typically pill under my makeup and leave a white cast that won’t settle. I know I sound pretty critical right now, but I don’t think my relationship with mineral formulas is entirely lost — I’m looking for one that will give me the protection I need while still feeling lightweight on the skin and leaving very little to no white cast behind.

The Relevant One & Done Everyday Cream with SPF 40

So, how can Relevant’s sunscreen formula give me what I crave? The brand formulated this product as a lightweight mineral sunscreen option that not only provides 97% protection against UVA and UVB rays but also hydrates the complexion and creates an even texture before makeup application. This formula contains titanium oxide and zinc oxide, the two ingredients that make up mineral sunscreens. Despite containing physical SPF ingredients titanium oxide and zinc oxide, the brand claims that it is suitable for all skin tones, without leaving behind a white cast.

The Science Behind The One & Done Everyday Cream with SPF 40

So, how does Relevant pack a sunscreen, a moisturizer, a primer, and a serum all into one 50 mL pump tube? Firstly, this sunscreen contains hyaluronic acid, which adds hydration to the deeper layers of the skin, much like a great serum would. Additionally, it contains an R-Rev Complex, which is an antioxidant blend of (let me take a deep breath) Plum Oil, 2% niacinamide, kigelia extract, buriti oil, sea buckthorn, and green tea. The R-Rev Complex adds free radical protection alongside the UVA and UVB protection. As Dr. Zeichner explains, “Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3 that helps calm and brighten the skin.” He goes on to explain that this blend of botanical extracts provides antioxidant benefits to neutralize free radical damage and further protect the skin from the damaging effects of UV light. Finally, olive oil-based squalane moisturizes the skin, while oat extract soothes redness, creating a supple and glowing canvas for makeup application.

My First Impression of The One & Done Everyday Cream with SPF 40

As soon as I first pumped this formula into my hand, I thought, Wow, this looks a heck of a lot like a traditional mineral sunscreen — how will it perform as my moisturizer? But after working it into my skin, it really soaked in and created a soft, juicy texture like your favorite moisturizer would. Plus, this formula is virtually scentless, which is perfect for those who are sensitive to fragrances.

Isabella Sarlija

How I Used The One & Done Everyday Cream with SPF 40

Given that this sunscreen aims to replace most product types in my skin care routine, I used this every morning after my cleanser and toner. When using moisturizers, I like to use a little less than a dime-size amount of product for my entire face and neck. The thing with the One & Done Everyday Cream with SPF 40, however, is that it also functions as my SPF, so I still needed to apply enough to get adequate sun protection.

“Any product with an SPF value on the label will provide that level of protection so long as you use enough of it,” Dr. Zeichner reveals to TZR. He explains that a moisturizer with SPF inside *can* replace a traditional SPF, as long as you use the correct amount of product, which is about a quarter-size dollop, or two finger lengths of product. To ensure I had enough coverage, I spread four pumps onto my face, neck, décolletage, ears, and back of the neck.

As with any sunscreen, I made sure to reapply every two hours on days when I wasn’t wearing any makeup. On days when I *did* wear makeup, I opted for a different formula to reapply since this is ultimately a mineral option that requires effort to rub into the skin. Instead, I used a powder sunscreen to dust over my makeup.

My Results

After using this SPF every day for three weeks, I can say that I’m a mineral sunscreen believer again. This formula’s strengths lie in its ability to soak into the skin quickly without leaving a heavy residue behind like other mineral sunscreens. Plus, the texture is lightweight and non-greasy, making it a great physical sunscreen option for everyone, including those with combination or oily skin. This product also adds a solid glow to the complexion and evens out any rough texture in the skin, making it a great primer for those with dry skin. However, if you’re looking for a more matte or pore-refining effect, you’ll want to use a mattifying primer on top of this sunscreen and before applying any makeup.

Isabella's skin after using the Relevant One & Done Everyday Cream with SPF 40 for three weeks. Zero white cast here, folks. Isabella Sarlija

I must admit that I have to rub this formula into my skin for about one minute to completely nix any white-cast — but once I do, there is virtually no trace of sunscreen left on my face. And although I am a fan of that classic sunscreen smell, this formula has no scent at all, making it great for those who are sensitive to fragrances. And as far as how it performs under makeup, I will say the One & Done Everyday Cream *will* pill if you don’t layer your products correctly. I always make sure to leave a 15-minute wait time in between my sunscreen application and makeup routine to make sure that this formula dries completely.

Is The One & Done Everyday Cream with SPF 40 Worth It?

Thirty-eight dollars may seem like a stretch for a mineral sunscreen, but since it acts as a sunblock, moisturizer, serum, *and* primer, it’s saving you loads of money if you were to buy all product types separately. Plus, I didn’t notice that I needed any extra products like a moisturizer or a serum, since the One & Done Everyday Cream With SPF 40 added enough of a glow and bounce to my skin with its serum-like qualities. All in all, you should give this sunscreen a try if you are looking for an all-in-one mineral SPF that’ll help protect you from UV damage and neutralize free radicals, all while adding a lustrous glow that says, “It’s summer, baby.”

