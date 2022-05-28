This TikTok-Viral Makeup Primer Is Available On Amazon For Just $9

While primer isn’t an essential step in everyone’s makeup routine, there’s no denying that it can elevate your makeup. Gripping primers, for instance, give your foundation something to stick to, therefore helping it to stay put for longer. Hydrating primers (or even just nourishing moisturizers) are often a go-to base for those with dry skin, while mattifying primers work to blur imperfections and reduce oil. The best mattifying primers can do both, giving your skin a soft, smooth, shine-free canvas for any makeup look.

Given the fact that Amazon has become a haven for everyday essentials, it should come as no surprise that the online retailer features a wide variety of mattifying makeup primers. Whether you’re looking for an affordable drugstore primer (like the Rimmel Stay Matte Primer, which is not only an Amazon bestseller but is priced at just $3.63) or something a bit more luxe (like the Peter Thomas Roth Skin to Die For No-Filter Mattifying Primer & Complexion Perfector), there are plenty of options to choose from. You can even find buzzy favorites that have gone viral on TikTok, like the e.l.f. Putty Primer.

What To Consider When Buying A Mattifying Primer

Not all mattifying primers are created equal, which is why it’s important to consider both your skin type and what you’re looking for in a primer when purchasing one. Mattifying primers are ideal for oily skin types, as they usually work to reduce oil or even fight breakouts with ingredients like salicylic acid and charcoal. You’ll also check if a primer is water-based or silicone-based; water-based primers are better for hydration and therefore better suited for combination skin that may struggle with dryness in certain areas. Silicone-based primers fill in pores while creating a barrier on the skin to prevent oil from disrupting your makeup, so it’s usually better for super oily skin types.

Best Lightweight Mattifying Primer

Pros: Lightweight, Unscented | Cons: Using too much product can cause flaking/dryness

One Reviewer Said: “This stuff is AMAZING. My face is usually pretty oily.... but this primer is basically a makeup glue,” says one reviewer who gave the primer a five-star rating under the subject head ‘Best. Primer. Ever.’” “By the end of the day, my makeup still looks fresh. I've tried other primers before...and nothing come close to working as well as this does,” she continues.

Best Mattifying Primer With SPF

Pros: SPF 20 | Cons: Chemical sunscreen can irritate sensitive skin types

One Reviewer Said: “I love when I find an affordable beauty product that exceeds my expectations. It really blurs your flaws, mops excess oil, and contains spf that doesn’t leave that white cast on your face. Try this before you overspend on another primer.”

Best Cruelty-Free Mattifying Primer

Pros: Features a sebum-controlling powder that combats oiliness | Cons: Not good for dry skin types

One Reviewer Said: “This product is perfect! I love the way it performs. I have fair skin, which is dry to combination. I also am in my 50s, so while it [my skin] is in pretty good condition, it is aging. This product went on great, pale beige, which dries sheer, so should be fine for all complexions. It did not make my eye area crepey looking at all.”

Best Mattifying Primer That Can Be Worn Over Makeup

Pros: Fragrance-free | Cons: Must follow application instructions (pat on rather than rub) for it to be effective

One Reviewer Said: “This is PERFECT. Feels creamy+nourishing, love that it goes on after foundation because you can touch up throughout the day. Paula’s choice continues to impress me.”

Best Charcoal-Infused Mattifying Primer

Pros: Vegan & cruelty-free | Cons: Tube only contains .67 fl. oz.

One Reviewer Said: “This is one of my most favorite primers! I have tried a few different brands and haven't found any I've absolutely loved. This one however takes the cake! It helps my makeup stay matte and in place, even during work or physical activity. It helps control any shine, especially when used with NYX's finishing powder. I just wish it came in a bigger tube!!”

Best Tinted Mattifying Primer

Pros: Subtle tint | Cons: Only comes in one shade, may not work for all skin tones

One Reviewer Said: “The product goes on smoothly, without feeling too heavy or too light, preps my skin for my foundation, covers slight imperfections without caking when I cover larger ones. Highly recommend!”

Best Mattifying Primer With A Velvety Texture

Pros: Kaolin and white charcoal help absorb oil | Cons: Pot packaging is not the most sanitary

One Reviewer Said: “I really love this to even out my skin. I use it first every morning before my foundation! Not oily or greasy, a little goes a long way & lasts all day, Never need to touch up my makeup during the day & it doesn’t cake up like other’s I’ve tried.”

Best Mattifying Primer With Salicylic Acid

Pros: Lightweight gel, contains salicylic acid to address acne | Cons: Tube contains only .5 fl. oz.

One Reviewer Said: “I have very oily skin and typically have to blot 2-3 times a day with blotting papers. My makeup "melts" off and by the end of the day I look nothing like I did when I first applied my makeup in the morning. I decided to give this primer a try and I am SO glad I did. My makeup goes on smoothly and stays on all day. I also don't have to blot nearly as much...maybe once a day. If you have oily skin this is the stuff for you!”

Beat High-End Mattifying Primer

Pros: Longwearing | Cons: Some Amazon customers have reported receiving the wrong product

One Reviewer Said: “Works amazingly! My face felt completely matte after applying a small amount of product. Lightweight feel and no smell.”

Best Mattifying Primer Serum

Pros: Lightweight, can be used on its own or under makeup | Cons: Packaging is not travel-friendly

One Reviewer Said: “This is my favorite primer. I have oily skin and most primers just turn to slime. This one contains rice powder and actually works to reduce shine. It does not clog pores, like most of the others do.”

Best Gel Mattifying Primer

Pros: Lightweight, contains skin care ingredients | Cons: Long ingredient list

One Reviewer Said: “It definitely improves the overall smoothness of my skin. I have an oily T zone and this stuff does not make my face oily or shiny at all. I’ve even gotten compliments when wearing this under my foundation on my skin looking flawless.”

Best Drugstore Mattifying Primer

Pros: Dries clear so there’s no white cast | Cons: Not cruelty-free

One Reviewer Said: “This primer is my absolute favorite- and I’ve tried nearly every one Sephora has in stock. My skin is relatively sensitive so it’s been hard to find one that to which my skin doesn’t react negatively. This one goes on smooth and leaves a silky feeling without it being heavy. It’s lightweight and completely sheer! I do notice how soft it feels once it’s applied to the entirety of my face. It helps keep my foundation and powder stay in place, even when I cry!! I highly recommend for anyone- especially with sensitive skin!