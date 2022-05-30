(Skin)

In My Longstanding Battle With Melasma, This Mineral SPF Is Key

Stay protected, stay glowing.

By Hannah Baxter
@odacite
mineral sunscreen selfie

In the vast world of skin care woes, melasma is a particularly ruthless struggle. These pesky dark patches are not only only desperately tricky to treat but they are also a bit of mystery even within the dermatology world. “The exact mechanism is unknown but we are aware of a genetic component,” New York-based dermatologist Dr. Diane Madfes previously told TZR, adding that melasma has been linked to both sun exposure and estrogen. That’s why I always keep my beauty cabinet stocked with products that can help prevent new melasma patches from forming, starting first and foremost with mineral sunscreen.

If you’re lucky enough to not deal with this type of dark spot, allow me to shed some light on the issue. As someone who currently has a Mirena IUD (which pumps my body full of a synthetic hormone called levonorgestrel to mimic progestogen) and who, you know, lives on planet Earth and is therefore exposed to sunshine daily, I am a prime candidate for developing melasma. And boy have I. Ever since I switched to this birth control method six years ago — and subsequently dealt with various hormonal issues — I’ve tried everything to minimize the dark patches under my eyes, cheeks, and upper lip (a placement that I prefer to call a “sun ‘stache”).

My worn and loved mineral sunscreen collection.Hannah Baxter

Since sun exposure can activate melasma, you would assume that you could simply slather on your favorite SPF and go about your business (after applying products that contain vitamin C, tranexamic acid, and other melasma fighting ingredients). But when has anything in skin care ever been that simple? As board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engleman reveals, “Chemical sunscreen does not protect against melasma — and, in fact, can actually worsen melasma — because it requires the sun’s rays to be absorbed into [the] skin first before chemically converting them into heat and releasing them.”

And — surprise — melasma is activated by heat, not just UV rays, so a mineral sunscreen is necessary to stop melasma in its tracks. This is because a physical SPF (meaning it contains zinc or titanium dioxide) effectively “blocks” the sun’s rays, bouncing them off your skin rather than absorbing them like a chemical formula.

Like I said, melasma is a stealthy foe.

“Chemical sunscreen does not protect against melasma — and, in fact, can actually worsen melasma — because it requires the sun’s rays to be absorbed into [the] skin first before chemically converting them into heat and releasing them.”

So, in the six years since my dark patches have become an unwelcome and reoccurring skin care issue, I’ve amassed a lineup of mineral sunscreens to help prevent them — especially in the summer when there’s more sun and heat. But I’m always on the lookout for a new physical SPF to try, and happily, 2022 seems to be the year that brands have woken up to our cries for more options that not only protect against melasma, but also feel good on the skin, don’t leave a white cast, and wear better under makeup (all common reasons people forgo this type of SPF in lieu of a chemical formula).

And while it’s wise to use a mineral sunscreen all over if you experience melasma, there is no direct correlation between sun exposure on the body triggering melasma on the face according to Dr. Joshua Zeichner, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research at Mount Sinai Hospital, adding that “you need the direct exposure to the area where you have the melasma for those melanocytes to become activated.”

So if you’re also on the hunt for a mineral sunscreen that checks all of your skin care boxes, check out six of my favorite new formulas on the market right now.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop Mineral Sunscreens

Clark's Botanicals
Invisible Hero™ SPF 30
$75
There are some brands that I can always trust when my skin is feeling reactive and overly sensitive, and Clark’s Botanicals tops the list every time. This sunscreen formula is packed with additional skin care ingredients (along with the SPF 30 UVA/UVB PA+++ protection) like niacinamide to help fight inflammation and fade photo damage, hyaluronic acid to hydrate, and grape leaf, sunflower & arnica extracts to protect against free radical damage from pollution. It’s another crazy glowy SPF that you’d honestly be shocked to learn is a mineral formula if you didn’t see the bottle first (again, zero white cast). If you’re concerned about signs of premature aging, this would be a worthwhile investment in my opinion.
Maelove
Sun Protector SPF 30
$21.95
One of the most common reasons I hear that people don’t want to wear a mineral SPF is that it feels too heavy, and I totally get that — but Maelove’s formula will easily change your mind. This formula is ridiculously lightweight and such a dream to wear on an especially hot day, and the added vitamin C and E help to protect your skin from environmental damage (which, if you live in a city like New York, is a constant uphill battle) and nourish the skin. It’s also ideal for someone like me with sensitive skin since it’s non-comedogenic (meaning it won’t clog your pores) despite the generous 18% non-nano zinc oxide. Plus, the price is nearly unbeatable for a luxury sunscreen that never compromises on quality or efficacy.
Cocokind
Silk SPF
$25
I was already a fan of Cocokind’s first SPF, but the brand has launched a new one after crowdsourcing formula wants from its community. The result is a silkier, creamier, more hydrating formula that blends in completely sheer and sits well under makeup. This sunscreen actually combines mineral benefits from 10.5% zinc oxide and 10% homosalate for a 1-2 punch of protection that also helps keep your skin moisturized all day long — that’s courtesy of the added banana blossom, which promotes skin barrier health so you minimize transepidermal water loss. Translation? Your skin is bouncy, hydrated, and thoroughly protected, all with a crazy comfy sunscreen that I’m always happy to wear.