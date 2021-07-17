The beauty industry’s penchant for greenwashing can make it difficult to understand which products are actuallynatural, and which are just packaged in containers that have plants and flowers on them — but you can consider this list of the best natural primers a trustworthy resource. Not every product here is 100% natural — which, in this case, means containing ingredients that derive from natural sources — but they all contain mostly botanically derived ingredients. And, perhaps more importantly, they’re all free of the most common synthetic additives that are typically found in cosmetics, like parabens, phthalates, and fragrance.
As every primer on this list boasts a quality formula, the right one for you will depend mostly on your desired texture and effect. If it’s a mattifying primer you’re after, consider an option that harnesses rice powder or agave extract in lieu of silicones to impart a soft, powdery finish and control excess oil production. Otherwise, you’ll find plenty of primers infused with light-diffusing minerals that make your skin look dewy and radiant. And most of these primers have featherweight consistencies, but a few feel satisfyingly rich, and may even be able to replace your moisturizer.
Whether you wear your primer alone or use yours to prep your skin for makeup, you’ll find something to love (and trust) in this guide to the best natural primers, ahead.