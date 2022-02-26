(Beauty Report Card)

After A Decade Of Testing, I’ve Found The Ultimate Self-Tanning Routine

Tan you even believe it?

By Amanda Ross
Amanda Ross
woman with self-tanner on

To understand my passion for self-tanning — and indeed, it is a passion — you just need to know my lineage. My mother is from Texas and my father is from New Jersey, which means slathering my body in some sort of tanning agent, be it a bronzer or outdoor tanning oil (shudder), is basically a birthright. After a few shameful dalliances with the tanning bed in my college years, I know better — when applied properly, at-home sunless tanner can perfectly replicate a sunkissed bronze without the risk of premature wrinkles or deadly disease. Plus, self-tanner can be even better than the real deal, too. It evens out any skin tone, camouflages discoloration and light scarring, is fully customizable, and adds a gleaming glow — it’s like a mildly blurring, smoothing foundation for your entire body, and you don’t have to worry about taking it off with a cleansing balm every night.

The secret to the perfect self-tan isn’t necessarily in the actual application, though. The same way skin prep forms an ideal surface for makeup, taking the time to get your body skin ready for self-tanner in the difference between a perfect all-week glow and a peel-y, patchy disaster.

Amanda Ross

Speaking as someone who’s had more than her fair share of tanning catastrophes (please, no one ask about the Great Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Movie Theater Incident Of 2012), I think I’ve worked out something of the ultimate self-tanning prep and application routine through much trial and error. Below, a list of my most tried-and-true products, plus exactly how (and when) to use all of them. Perch your laptop on your bathroom counter and queue up episodes of something fun and frothy — we’re gonna be in there a while.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Drunk Elephant
T.L.C. Glycolic Body Lotion
$25
If you’re going to pick up just one tan-prep product from this list, consider this lotion. I legitimately cannot say enough great things about its chemical exfoliating properties and how well it preps skin for a self-tan. You know those dreaded “strawberry legs” everyone gets sometimes when leg hair regrowth looks too noticeable? This totally eliminated that for me, which meant no dark orange dots on my legs when the self-tanner dries — and no KP on the back of my arms, either. When used at least a few days before a tan, this will do all the heavy lifting for you. Because it is a chemical exfoliant, though, considering doing some patch tests to make sure it’s not too harsh for your skin. Personally, I use this in the evening and a more classically moisturizing lotion in the morning for optimal smoooothness.
St. Tropez
Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse
$44
With traditional self-tanner and professionally-administered spray tans, you typically wait around 8 hours for the formula to develop before rinsing off the top layer to reveal the “real” tan below it. That’s fine when you have the time for it, but there are days (or nights) when you just need to bronze in a hurry. I was skeptical about the efficacy of express tans until trying this version from St. Tropez a few years ago. Leave the formula on for one hour to get a slight tan, two hours for a medium bronze, and three for a deep one. Admittedly, I didn’t see too much of a difference trying the one-hour method, but two seems to be the sweet spot for a gentle sunkissed effect in a hurry.
Turquaz Linen
Lightweight Long Waffle Kimono Unisex Spa Robe in Black
$27.99
Regardless of if you’re going the traditional 8-hour development method or opting for an express tan, you’ll still need a way to park yourself without leaving bronze-colored butt-prints across every surface of your home. Once my tan is all on, I like to blast myself with a blowdryer on the lowest setting to help dry what I can (with a special emphasis on crease-able places like the back of my knees and the crooks of my arms) before swaddling myself in this black waffle robe. It’s dryer-safe, breezy, and the black color camouflages any tan residue. It’s so great, I even bought in a classic spa white for those paler, tan-free days.
GOERTI
Professional Body Makeup Brush
$14.99
Confession: I do not and have never self-tanned or spray-tanned my face. I just don’t think there’s a point — it’ll be eroded by my cleansers, exfoliators, microcurrent devices, and facial sprays virtually instantly. Instead, I just wear a darker foundation color to match everything below my neck. So while this brush looks like a face contour brush (and definitely can be used as such), I actually use it to contour my self-tan sometimes. For those bigger events, I’ll let my tan set halfway in before using this brush to deepen certain hollows, like around my collarbones, the sides of my arms, around where my abs should be, and the muscle line in my thighs. It adds just a hint of depth, which makes the body look more sculpted.