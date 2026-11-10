Peppermint mocha and gingerbread lattes suddenly appearing on your go-to coffee spot’s seasonal drink menu is confirmation that the holidays are here. While the season is festive first, it’s also incredibly chaotic. Between the party circuit, family gatherings, and gift shopping, there’s little time for self-care, let alone energy to do a full beat for a mid-week holiday happy hour with co-workers or an extensive skin care routine once you get home. Thankfully, the November 2026 best new beauty products include launches that will simplify your routine during this busy time.

This month’s hair innovations include time-savers like Herbal Essence’s two-minute deeply hydrating mask, and T3’s heated round brush which allows you to refresh your style between blowouts. For makeup, NYX’s two-in-one lip stain and gloss streamlines your lip combo, while Maybelline’s cryo-inspired setting spray freezes your party makeup in place so you don’t need to touch it up throughout the night. And if the grayer, cooler weather is starting to show up on your complexion, brightening skin care products like ZIIP’s Illuminate Antioxidant Moisturizer and Almora Botanica’s Brightening Serum will help restore your glow.

Ahead, the can’t-miss skin care, makeup, and hair care products landing in November.

November 2026 Skin Care Launches

Best New Brightening Serum Almora Botanica Brightening Serum $75 $56 See On Almora Botanica For skin that’s starting to get the “winter uglies,” a brightening serum will help restore your glow. This one from Almora Botanica has an Ayurvedic-inspired formula of plant actives that work to slow down melanin transfer, which will lighten dark spots, plus even tone and boost overall radiance.

Best New Glass Skin Moisturizer ZIIP Illuminate Antioxidant Moisturizer $60 See On ZIIP Your quest for smooth, glass skin ends here. On top of replenishing hydration, ZIIP’s illuminating moisturizer brightens and firms for more radiant, plump skin.

November 2026 Makeup Launches

Best New Volumizing Mascara L'Oréal Paris Volume Liberté Mascara $15 See On Ulta Thanks to its S-shaped brush, L’Oréal’s latest mascara delivers extreme, clump-free volume to every lash, from root to tip.

Best New Lip Stain NYX Stain Loud Dual Ended Stain and Gloss $15 See On NYX Touching up your lip combo mid-holiday party just got easier. This two-in-one lippie comes with a stain to line and fill your lips and a complementary gloss to top it off.

Best New Setting Spray Maybelline CryoBlur Setting Spray $14 See On Ulta This Maybelline launch is the setting spray equivalent of the cool shot setting on your blow-dryer. It instantly cools skin with freezing vapor technology to lock makeup into place to withstand water and sweat.

Best New BB Cream Skin Fit Cover BB Cream TIRTIR $14 See on TIRTIR A true makeup-skin care hybrid, TIRTIR’s BB cream has an all-star lineup of actives including ectoin, hyaluronic acid, and ceramide NP for ample hydration and a blurred, smooth finish. It comes in 10 shades.

November 2026 Hair Care Launches

Best New Heated Round Brush T3 Cerabounce Heated Ceramic Round Brush $130 See On T3 In an ideal world, your blowout would stay pristine for days. But if your curls have fallen flat between washes from humidity or sleeping funny, a heated round brush is an easy way to touch up your style instead of starting at ground zero. T3’s version is constructed with a ceramic-coated barrel that helps control frizz, boost shine, and minimize damage. You can use it for an array of styles, from ‘90s volume to a trendy flipped-out bob.

Best New Frizz Treatment OGX Ionic Frizz Repair Leave-In W.H.I.P. Treatment $12 See On Ulta While frizz is commonly associated with summer, it can be a year-round hair struggle. That’s where OGX’s leave-in treatment comes into play. The whipped texture allows for easy even application, and the formula’s ionic ceramide technology provides frizz control and 450°F heat protection, plus smooths, volumizes, and repairs.

Best New Hair Mask Herbal Essences Twist & Bloom Smoothing Hair Mask $10 See On Walmart Doing a hair mask can arguably feel like a chore, but Herbal Essences’ “blooming” flower petal applicator makes deep-conditioning your hair a lot more fun. Not to mention, it only needs to marinate in freshly-shampooed strands for just two minutes to smooth frizz and deeply hydrate.