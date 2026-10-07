It’s a fact of beauty that trends come and go from the mainstream (even as they maintain steady popularity, if not outright cultural significance, within many communities). One such receding fad is nail art: After several seasons of fingertips adorned with fun colors and prints, it felt like one day, every celebrity decided to hit the red carpet with short, neutral manicures. But I am happy to report that rumors of the total death of nail art have been greatly exaggerated — and one only needs to look at Florence Pugh’s most recent set as proof.

Donning a black halter dress by Patrick McDowell, the East of Eden star made an appearance at an Oct. 6 Jaguar event in New York City. Pugh paired the sleek black gown with maximalist accessories and glam — including nails as blinged-out as her Bvlgari necklace and bracelet. The set, created by manicurist Dawn Sterling, featured a glossy black base and accent nails topped with “a diamond twist” (as Sterling described in an Instagram caption).

For hair, stylist Hyungsun Ju created a sleek, intricate chignon, featuring artful wisps and choppy baby bangs. Makeup artist Alex Babsky gave the star micro-winged eyeliner, a sculpted base, and a deep crimson lip. (Not unlike the one Dakota Johnson recently wore to the premiere of Verity — perhaps a matte red lip comeback is on the horizon?)

(+) Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images (+) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

While Pugh’s manicure is far from the intricate, lengthy nails that were relatively commonplace on celebs a couple of years ago, they do put a fun spin on the classic short, solid manicure. Here’s to hoping some of her fellow red-carpet denizens follow suit.