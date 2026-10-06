If you’ve grown tired of the copy-paste makeup and hairstyles your algorithms have been serving you, the fashion week runways are here to break up the monotony. New York kicked off the season in a very colorful, maximalist way, with London and Milan following suit. As the final stop of the four city tour, the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 beauty looks are even more spectacular. With some of the biggest fashion houses on the schedule (Chanel! Dior! Louis Vuitton), the makeup, hair, and nails seen on the runway are among the boldest, most creative of the season.

While dramatic eye makeup was popular in Milan, statement lips were at the forefront in Paris. Take Dries Van Noten where models had two-toned lips or Schiaparelli who made a case for wearing matte black lipstick during spring. Another major theme? Looking sparkly. Yes, the glitter revival is upon us. Designers like Cecilie Bahnsen and Dior added subtle sparkly touches to models’ faces, while Vaquera took a full-on maximalist approach.

The runway hairstyles were also full of quirky, unexpected details. At Carven, models’ low, loose ponytails were twisted with pencils, and Julie Kegels featured low ponys that were snipped in half. Meanwhile, Isabel Marant brought back the 2016 dip-dye trend at her show.

Keep reading for TZR’s complete rundown of the standout beauty moments from the PFW S/S ‘27 runways.

Chanel: Silver Eyeshadow

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Chanel is one of many shows this season that made the case for metallic or glitter makeup. Here, Chanel Creative Makeup Director Lucia Pieroni added a wash of silver eyeshadow across models’ lids. The sleek French twist hairstyles were equally shiny.

Akris: Lilac Eyes

Peter White/Getty Images

Don’t write off fashion’s current purple fixation as a one-season wonder. If the Akris runway is any indication, the color is still going to be trending next spring. Here, makeup artist Diane Kendal went with a soft, watercolor-like wash of lilac across the lids. For hair, Guido Palau opted for a runway-staple: slicked-back wet-look strands.

Victoria Beckham: Classic Red Lips

Victoria Beckham Beauty

“This is a red that is joyful and alive, a breath of fresh color. It’s a bold red applied straight from the bullet without overthinking it,” makeup artist Lucia Pica said of the look she created. The texture makes it effortless: one stroke and you have this beautiful, saturated color that still feels completely natural.” The shade in question? Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Rouge Victoria in House Red. Since the makeup was centered around the lip, the rest of the skin was kept fresh and minimal, which is why prep with Augustinus Bader products was key. For hair, Anthony Turner used Schwarzkopf Professional to create a range of styles based on each model’s hair texture.

Jean Paul Gaultier: Seeing Brown

Jean Paul Gaultier’s chocolate brown under liner and matte lips by Thomas de Kluyver using Byredo makeup read oh-so ‘90s.

Miu Miu: Busy Girl Beauty

The most relatable fashion month beauty look award goes to Miu Miu. The tousled hair by Palau, dewy skin by Pat McGrath, and intentionally smudgy red manicures (Manucurist in Cherry Red) by Mei Kawajiri resembled what we all look like when getting ready in a rush.

Tom Ford: Red Glass Lips

Tom Ford Beauty

Of course, the makeup at Tom Ford was just as sultry as the clothing. Lead artist Lucy Bridge gave models “red glass lips” using Tom Ford Beauty Runway Lip Pencil in 105 Private Client, Runway Liquid Lip Color Matte in 16 Scarlet Rouge, and Gloss Luxe in 01 Disclosure. For a hint of shimmer, she added the Runway Gel Eyeliner in 08 Bronze along the waterline of the eyes.

Isabel Marant: Dip-Dye Hair

Peter White/Getty Images

Along with cut-crease eyeshadow, it seems like dip-dyed hair is another 2016 beauty trend poised to make a comeback. At Isabel Marant, hairstylist Damien Boissinot colored the ends of models’ blonde hair pink.

Vaquera: Sparkly Lavender Eyes & Lips

Glitter is shaping up to be one of 2027’s biggest beauty trends, as seen here at Vaquera. Makeup artist Daniel Sällström turned a monochromatic lavender look into a dazzling one by adding sparkles to the eyes and lips.

Carven: Pencil Knots

Don’t have a hair tie or claw clip on hand? Pull your your hair into a low, knotted ponytail with the rogue pencil that’s been in the bottom of your bag for ages. See Carven’s style by Kim Rance for reference.

Junya Watanabe: Theatrical Glam

Peter White/Getty Images

Maximalism beauty peaked at Junya Watanabe. Makeup artist Isamaya ffrench crafted bold metallic eyes and glassy lips with Anastasia Beverly Hills products, while hairstylist Eugene Souleiman created voluminous styles with wigs.

Dries Van Noten: Two-Toned Lips

Why choose one lip color when you can wear two at once? At Dries Van Noten, de Kluyver created a handful of color-blocked lip looks in shades of red, pink, and purple.

Schiaparelli: Goth Lips

While spring is typically associated with light pastel hues and glossy finishes, the jet black lipstick at Schiaparelli by McGrath is proof there’s room for moodier colors, too.

Dior: Illuminated Eyes

Olivier Rose for Christian Dior Parfums

Looking for a quick and sophisticated way to brighten up your eyes? Take a cue from Creative and Image Director of Dior Makeup Peter Philips’ look for Dior’s S/S ‘27 show by adding a touch of silver liner to otherwise minimalist, dewy makeup. He added a luminous glow to the models’ complexions with Dior Beauty’s Dior Backstage Glassy Glow Stick in 017 Glossy Jelly.

Cecilie Bahnsen: Glitter-Dusted Lips

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

Yes, glitter lips can be subtle. Instead of applying a matte lipstick then topping it off with glitter in the same hue, makeup artist Mel Arter lightly dusted sparkles across bare lips.

Julie Kegels: Snipped Ponytails

The snipped low ponytails by hairstylist Louis Ghewy channeled the moment immediately following a big chop at the salon.