Taylor Swift is stepping into a brand-new era — and she dropped the news on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast. At exactly 12:12 a.m. on Aug. 12, New Heights (the show Travis co-hosts with his older brother Jason) shared a video on Instagram where Swift revealed the title of her 12th studio album: The Life of a Showgirl. Of course, in classic Swift fashion, the announcement wasn’t just about the music — there were Easter eggs galore, and one color in particular is making a strong statement: orange. In the video, Swift ditches her signature red lip for a bold orange hue, which seems to be the defining shade of this new chapter. All the promo so far leans heavily on the vibrant color. The typography in the New Heights video clip is orange, and while the album cover hasn’t been revealed yet, her website now features a blurred orange-and-green image. Even the New Heights set is in on the theme — look closely behind Swift’s shoulder and you’ll spot several books with orange covers. Coincidence? I think not. Swift has always been super intentional with her aesthetic choices and visuals, especially when it comes to her concert tours and album releases.

But what does it all mean? Fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out. Swift’s podcast episode comes out on Aug. 13th at 7PM EST, and while the official release date is to be announced, the album’s shipping date is Oct. 13th. In the meantime, hopefully Swift will give us more orange makeup looks — the shade looks good on her.