Saying Rare Beauty has had a strong start doesn't begin to describe Selena Gomez's just-launched makeup brand. Only available as of Sept. 3 on RareBeauty.com and at Sephora, the Rare Beauty products are what shoppers always want from a celebrity beauty brand — but rarely see come to fruition. (No pun intended.) Rather than a handful of products in limited shades, Rare Beauty has burst onto the scene with close to 20 unique products, ranging from 48-shade foundation and concealer collections to a waterproof liquid eyeliner made with more than 1,000 bristles.

"I created this brand to help break down the unrealistic standards of perfection that exist in the beauty world today," noted a quote from Rare Beauty Founder and Creator, Selena Gomez, in a press release. "The Rare Beauty community is full of unique voices, lives, and stories. I strongly believe that each of us is not meant to look like everyone else, and that's what makes you rare. Whether you enjoy putting on a full face, just want to play around and feel creative, or wear barely any makeup at all, this is makeup made to feel good in, without hiding what makes you unique."

Which is a nice sentiment, sure, but Rare Beauty plans to genuinely put its money where its mouth is. The brand has created The Rare Impact Fund​ right out the gate, with a goal to raise $100 million throughout the next decade "to help address the gaps in mental health services for underserved communities." One percent of all Rare Beauty sales will be used for the fund's purposes; additionally, mental health resources such as The Trevor Project and National Alliance on Mental Illness' phone numbers are openly listed on the makeup brand's website.

You can find all of the first drops from Rare Beauty on there, as well. (And they're already up on Sephora's website if you want to get those coveted Beauty Insider points.) Ahead, the Rare Beauty products to shop first.

