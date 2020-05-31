These 30 Cult-Classic Bronzers Will Help You Fake A Tan All Summer Long

The standard summer aesthetic goes something like this: carefree hair, a complexion that gives the impression that you're mildly sweaty but, like, in a good way, and a tan that's obviously faux because sun damage is ~so~ not cool anymore. Bronzer is an essential part of the equation, you see, but which one you choose relies entirely on personal preference — matte or shimmery? Powder or cream? There are endless varieties, but only a fraction carry the coveted title of the best bronzers of all time.

Last spring, Gabrielle Union, queen of the fresh-faced Instagram selfie, announced a pivotal change to her makeup regimen. After seeing someone online "say they only use concealer and bronzer," she was inspired — albeit admittedly skeptical — to go entirely makeup-free save her Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer in Caramel Cutie. The result was unprecedentedly glowy. Radiancy like you've never seen, all thanks to a little pop of powder.

So, therein lies the power of a good bronzer. The only tricky part is choosing the right one. 30 fan favorites, both powder and cream, to help you find your perfect summer glow, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder Guerlain Terracotta The Bronzing Powder $56 The recently reformulated Guerlain powder literally invented bronzer as we know it, and luckily, it is still a must-have item for makeup lovers 37 years later. The powder finish is incredibly natural-looking, and has the softest feel on the skin — it’s practically weightless.

Westman Atelier Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer Westman Atelier Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer $75 Clean beauty fanatics, this one is for you. Legendary makeup artist Gucci Westman delivers a nourishing terracotta powder that leaves you with an enviable summer glow with just one swipe of your brush.

Gucci Gucci Poudre De Beauté Éclat Soleil Bronzing Powder Gucci Gucci Poudre De Beauté Éclat Soleil Bronzing Powder $62 Gucci Beauty nailed their formulation with this bronzing powder, which not only has gorgeous packaging, but also delivers a seamless wash of color that is guaranteed to fool those around you into thinking you just got back from a beach vacation.

Ilia Night Light Bronzing Powder Ilia Night Lite Bronzing Powder $34 A talc-free powder that delivers a minimalist wash of bronze color? You’ve got all that and more with this buttery soft powder from Ilia Beauty.

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream Chanel Les Beiges $50 This long-time makeup artist secret has a unique cream-gel texture for an ultra lightweight finish. It’s also non-comedogenic, so if you have oily skin there’s no fear of clogging your pores, and the light reflecting particles help your skin to look its most luminous and dewy.

Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer $30 see on sephora Recently, there's been an uptick in makeup with delicious scents (lemony eyeshadow palettes, cocktail-scented blush, etc.). Too Faced is no stranger to the trend, having churned out a Tutti Frutti collection full of sugary products and this cult-classic bronzer made of 100-percent cocoa powder. "Bronzing has never been so delicious," the brand says.

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer $30 see on benefit cosmetics Enter: the holy grail of bronzers. Benefit Cosmetics' Hoola Matte Bronzer makes just about every "best of" list known to man. It has more than 2,000 five-star reviews on Sephora and more than 260,000 loves. The formula is highly versatile and blendable, able to be used as a plain old bronzer, a contour, or a brightener.

NARS Bronzer Powder NARS Bronzer Powder $38 see on sephora Superfine milled formulas like this beloved one by NARS is the key to lightness. Nobody wants a product that feels heavy on their face during steamy days. This bronzing powder, available in four shades, has a bit of shimmer to it, too.

bareMinerals All-Over Face Color bareminerals All-Over Face Color $22 see on sephora According to this bareMinerals favorite, bronzer doesn't have to be kept inside the classic "3" shape (follow the hairline to the underside of your cheekbone, then swing it back around to the jawline — you know the drill). Instead, this dew-inducing powder is designed to be used all over.

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer $30 see on fenty beauty Gabrielle Union isn't the only one obsessed with Fenty Beauty's original bronzer (Rihanna's brand has obviously launched the mega-popular Cheeks Out range since). More than 130,000 people have loved this creamy-smooth, long-wear bronzer on Sephora, and it's available in eight shades.

Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer $30 see on sephora Beach days, humidity, rain — none are a match for Tarte's Amazonian Clay Bronzer, which delivers on its promise of waterproofness. The brand has dubbed its ingredients (such as antioxidant-rich vitamins A and E) "Skinvigorating" for the way they nourish while also bronzing your face.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit $40 see on sephora A makeup artist favorite, this Anastasia Beverly Hills kit is half highlighter (containing both shimmery and matte finishes) and half contour. When you use your favorite shade up, you can — on the rare occasion that it isn't sold out — order a pan refill online.

Tower 28 Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer Tower 28 Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer $20 see on tower 28 Tower 28 is not a makeup giant like Anastasia Beverly Hills or Fenty Beauty, which makes it even more significant that its Bronzino cream bronzer is constantly sold out. Inspired by ocean sunsets, this sunny little compact gives you a "glowy bronzy sheen, without the shimmer or sparkle."

Kosas The Sun Show Bronzer Kosas The Sun Show Bronzer $34 see on kosas A bronzer that also moisturizes with shea butter and meadowfoam oil? Yes, please. The Sun Show is as creamy as a powder could possibly be, non-sparkly, and comes in three simple shades.

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer $15.99 see on ulta The palms on the package of Physicians Formula's Butter Bronzer isn't just a cute design; it's a preview of what's inside: Murumuru Butter, Cupuacu Butter, and Tucuma Butter, all harvested from the Amazon.

NYX Professional Makeup Matte Bronzer NYX Professional Makeup Matte Bronzer $10 see on ulta Ulta reviewers say this $10 product goes on super lightweight and natural-looking. While many drugstore bronzers are bursting with shimmer, this is a sophisticated matte formula that defies its price tag.

Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder $44 see on nordstrom A balance of red and brown tones ("the colors that exist in a true tan," the brand says), this warm, six-shade, mica-free formula makes faking a beach vacation look easy.

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow $68 see on charlotte tilbury Charlotte Tilbury's Filmstar duo is like walking around with your own personal lighting crew all day long. Pearl pigments and the brand's own Light Flex Technology team up to capture and reflect sun rays for optimal luminosity.

MAC Cosmetics Bronzing Powder MAC Cosmetics Bronzing Powder $30 see on nordstrom Think of MAC's Bronzing Powder as a temporary tan, a sheer veil that aims to accentuate rather than cover up your natural skin. It's available in Bronze, Golden, Matte Bronze, and Refined Golden tints.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Studio Bronzer e.l.f. Cosmetics Studio Bronzer $3 see on walgreens You're not going to find a bronzer better than this e.l.f. Cosmetics quad for $10, much less $3. Available in two shades — Gold and Warm — Studio Bronzer delivers quality glow and shimmer for next to nothing.

Maybelline City Bronzer Bronzer and Contour Powder Maybelline City Bronzer Bronzer and Contour Powder $9.99 see on walgreens And speaking of drugstore finds, this Maybelline bronzer, which doubles as a contour powder, has a common ingredient with Too Faced's Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer. Whipped cocoa powder gives it its coveted velvety finish.

Dior Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze Powder Dior Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze Powder $48 see on nordstrom Sometimes light, medium, and dark just doesn't cut it. This designer compact's six-shade range is perfect for people with especially fair or dark skin.

RMS Beauty Buriti Bronzer RMS Beauty Buriti Bronzer $28 see on rms beauty Finally, one you can apply with your hands. RMS Beauty's Buriti Bronzer is the perfect shade — no orange, pink, or gray — and it's made with buriti oil, a natural source of vitamin A and beta-carotene.

Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Powder Bronzer Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Powder Bronzer $45 see on macy's This sleek tortoiseshell compact has long been a staple in Estée Lauder's lineup. Part of an expansive Bronze Goddess collection, which includes a fragrance, a body cream, and several lip products, the Powder Bronzer is natural-looking, shine-controlling, oil-free, and non-acnegenic. It has a slight shimmer to it, but nothing too over-the-top.

Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer $28 see on sephora Milk Makeup's cream bronzer, made with moisturizing mango butter and apricot oil, comes in a fuss-free stick ideal for swiping and sculpting. It's matte, blendable, buildable, and perfect for on-the-go bronzing.

Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Bronzer Coconut Perfect Tan MARC JACOBS BEAUTY O!Mega Bronzer Coconut Perfect Tan $49 see on sephora Marc Jacobs loves coconut water so much that he made this coconut-inspired (and scented) bronzer that goes on buttery smooth. It has about 73,000 loves on Sephora and 400-plus five-star reviews that confirm it's worth the money.

La Mer The Bronzing Powder La Mer The Bronzing Powder $90 see on la mer Talk about a splurge: This $90 bronzer has long been a celebrity staple (used by Jennifer Lopez, the goddess of glow herself). It launched as a limited-edition item years ago — and sold out promptly — but the brand brought it back for another season this May.

NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick $12 see on ulta beauty A highlighter on one end and contour stick on the other, this double-duty wand is brush-free, so you can use it for easy, no-mess touchups. It's the perfect backup to keep in your purse on summer days.