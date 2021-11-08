Happy to report that there is no case of the Monday blues today,because Ariana Grande's makeup line, r.e.m. beauty is finally here — well almost. Not only did the brand drop an official launch date, but the time has finally come to see every single product in the hitmaker's highly anticipated collection, from lip gloss and lip markers to liquid eyeliner and falsies.

The first r.e.m. beauty collection (AKA, Chapter 1) is called Ultraviolet, and it features mostly products for the eyes and lips. As implied by images teased to social, the lineup takes cues from space and sci-fi. "Travel through space and time to a world of cosmic illusions and futuristic lust," said the brand in a press statement promoting its first launch. "From graphic eyes and flutter-worthy lashes to extragalactic highlights and lips that make a statement, this is everything dreams are made of."

Above all, what you need to know is that the first drop comprises a whopping 12 different products that fans are already freaking out over. At the time of writing, the singer has begun sharing images of the products to the r.e.m. beauty Instagram feed, and followers are justifiably losing it. "MY WALLET IS DEFINITELY READY," wrote a fan in response to a photo of her soon-to-launch eyeshadow palettes. Another follower took a glance at her matte lipsticks and commented: "The products are so aesthetically pleasing oh my"

Grande's been teasing the r.e.m. beauty launch for months now. Fans began to speculate that something *big* was coming in discovering the r.e.m. beauty Instagram page (named after a song on her 2018 album, Sweetener), followed by a mysterious website with a sign up for updates, and a billboard in Times Square.

Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty

But it wasn’t until September 9 that the Nickelodeon alum officially broke her silence about her upcoming line. She took to Instagram to post a quirky campaign video, captioned simply: “@r.e.m.beauty.” The next day, she shared another post in which she revealed the brand’s been a work in progress for quite some time. “I began quietly working on this two years ago while on tour,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m beyond excited to finally tell you a bit about it and for it to become yours this fall.”

Keep scrolling for a preview of every item in the brand's first launch, which — mark your calendars and set your alarms — officially drops on November 12 at 9 am EST.

Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty

At the Borderline Eyeliner Marker, $19. Available in one shade.

Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty

Interstellar Highlighter Topper, $22. Available in 10 shades.

Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty

Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette, $24. Available in three color family options.

Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty

At the Borderline Kohl Eyeliner Pencil, $17. Available in three shades:

Dream Lashes, $16Available in two styles Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty

Dream Lashes, $16. Available in two styles

Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty

On Your Collar Plumping Lip Gloss, $17. Available in nine shades

Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty

Practically Permanent Lip Stain Marker, $16. Available in four shades

Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty

Flourishing Lengthening Mascara, $15.

Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty

On Your Collar Matte Lipstick, $19. Available in six shades.

Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty

Flourishing Volumizing Mascara, $15.

Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty

Utmost Importance Plumping Lip Gloss, $17. Available in one shade.

Courtesy of r.e.m. beauty

Midnight Shadows Liquid Eyeshadow, $16. Available in 11 shades.