Some haircuts have a timeless appeal that’s hard to ignore. Simple, versatile, and forever chic, these looks are coined as classic. A bob probably first comes to mind when thinking of a short cut. However, even the swingy chin-length style has nothing on the pixie. If you’re still unconvinced, just look at the pixie haircut trend dominating the street style scene outside the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 shows. On the sidewalks of Italy’s most stylish city, show-goers are putting their own spin on the traditional hairstyle left and right.

It’s not hard to see why the pixie is a top choice among the sartorial crowd. Short and oh-so-sweet, it has a range that is rivaled only by a few haircuts. Plus, it’s the perfect canvas for many beauty looks. A tapered style, for example, expertly highlights the facial features like the jawline and cheekbones. But not all short cuts have to be strong and edgy. With the addition of wispy bangs or soft layers, the pixie takes on a romantic feel that’s equally alluring. Regardless of version, it’s clear that the iconic hairstyle has captured the attention of the Milanese street style set.

Ahead, see the coolest pixie cuts seen on the streets of Milan Fashion Week.

Piecey Crop

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

By nature, pixies have a bit of an edge to them. Still, they can be spiced up with the addition of piecey bangs. This guest pairs her super short style with a matching suede ensemble and sleek leather accessories.

Bold Bangs

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

Bangs are a great addition to any hairstyle. However, when it comes to a pixie, they are a complete game-changer. This guest sports a heavy, bold style that gives her short cut some character. Falling just below the eyebrows, they add a pageboy feel to her look.

The Mixie

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

According to the MFW, shags are still very much en vogue. This mashup of the famed mullet and beloved pixie is sheer proof. The choppy layers give the cut a graduated look and feel distinctly ‘70s.

Cropped Afro

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

Tamu Mcpherson is known for her creative outfits and her signature cropped Afro. Seen en route to a show, she sports a tonal beige outfit complete with oversized glasses. The cherry on top is a perfectly-shaped Afro that shows off her natural curls.

Full & Fluffy

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment

Part pixie and part bob, this hairstyle is a breath of fresh air. Unlike the micro-short versions, it features voluminous layers that sweep the cheekbones and highlight the best parts of the face. Even the wispy bangs add to the fluffy and romantic vibe of the style.

Side-Swept Bang

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Spotted outside Gucci, this attendee pairs her stylish shorts outfit with an equally cool pixie. The bleach-blonde color and side-swept bang are the perfect combination and give her hairstyle a modern look.

Simple & Sophisticated

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

Pixies are a great hairstyle for highlighting your facial features. This attendee sports an extra-short style that puts her best facial features front and center. The natural color and subtle style also give her an effortless look that’s sophisticated and polished.

Tapered Pixie

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

The beauty of a short haircut lies in its ease. You can have a timeless style with little effort and just a handful of products. If you’re looking for a fresh way to sport your pixie, take a cue from this guest and taper the sides. Paired with a layered bang, the cut has a beautiful shape and dimension.

Slicked-Back

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

It’s hard to deny the allure of a slicked-back hairstyle. Whether it’s a ponytail or bun, the sleek style never disappoints. This show-goer adds a deep side part and a cool metal barrette to amplify the drama of her simple look.