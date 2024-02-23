It’s impossible to truly quantify, but the bob might just be the most popular haircut in human history. Above-the-shoulders chops are seen on everything from cave paintings to ancient urns, and they’re certainly seen in every style-centric city on the planet. You’d think that after so many years, fans of the look might run out of ways to wear it — but the beauty street style bob haircuts at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 proves that couldn’t be further from reality. The Italian city is absolutely crawling with cool takes on the cut from some of the industry’s most creative insiders, spotted on the cobblestone roads and in the front rows alike.

Overall, the goal with each bob seems to be pure, unbridled self-expression. Rather than a universal look that can be styled to suit any outfit in one’s wardrobe, the current craze is a bold, standout hair shape (and often a color to match) that’s a true statement piece in its own right. The bob might be an incredibly universal look, but the number of ways it can be tailored to reflect you personal style is clearly virtually unlimited.

Ahead, take a look at the creative takes on bobs sweeping Milan Fashion Week this season.

Mullet-Style Shapes

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

With a bit of gel or styling cream, a long bob can easily be transformed into a short-in-the-front mullet-style shape. That’s how Lea Naumann did it outside of the Prada show, making it look like her classic bob has a tapered effect.

Stark Roots

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Reverse ombré is slowing taking over the celebrity world, and that seems to go double for beauty street style stars. The brighter, lighter roots create the coolest pop of color, like the snowy white strip through Alexandra Guerain’s hair in Milan.

Blunt With Wispy Bangs

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

If full-fledged blunt bangs seems like too much to commit to, wispy curtain bangs add fun texture and a contouring effect to any bob — especially when it’s as effortlessly elegant as this look seen outside the Max Mara show.

Mushroom Micro-Bob

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Mushroom-shaped bobs, like this one seen on Emilia Silberg at Max Mara, are polarizing, sure, but no one can deny their chiseling effect on the face. The style is defined by the longer layers falling right in line with jaw placement, making bone structures look extra-sharp.

Alluring Color

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

A burst of bright, all-over color makes a bob look impossibly bold — and incredibly cool, as twins Ami and Aya Amiaya demonstrate outside Diesel. Any shade will do, but the Amiayas’ electric magenta plays into the ongoing red hair trend, too.