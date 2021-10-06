Fashion month has officially come and gone, with Paris Fashion Week S/S ‘22 sending its last few collections down the runway for eager (if a little tired) editors and fans to enjoy. The colorful makeup trends spotted at New York, London, and Milan found new life at the hands of the French houses, with fresh iterations of graphic eyeliner and bold lipsticks that were very much swoon-worthy. As was the case for many hair trends this year (see: the ever-present ‘70s shag), stylists looked to the past for inspiration — in this case the ‘90s and the pressed, silky, impossibly straight hair that skims your ribs. If there was ever a time to investigate extensions, fall might be it (unless you’re able to grow that much healthy length, in which case, hats off to you).

But while the more demure, minimalist texture swept much of the Paris catwalks this season, there was still plenty of drama to be had in the hair department. Colorful wigs, headpieces, and eye-popping dye all found a place amongst the S/S ‘22 shows, with brands like Dries Van Noten, Comme des Garçons, and Loewe all showcasing their interpretation of hair color theory. It was a fitting send off to the month of fashion and beauty, which in many ways felt like a reset (if not a complete 180 change) for the industries.

In case you’re feeling daring, allow the French’s willingness to experiment with beauty to inspire your own hair and makeup transformation (large or small) this season.

Stick Straight ‘90s Hair

(+) Chanel Courtesy of Chanel (+) Valentino Courtesy of Valentino (+) Loewe Courtesy of Loewe INFO 1/3

It’s time to break out the flat iron because that glossy, stick straight look is officially back now that multiple French brands debuted the hair on their runways this season. Don’t forget your heat protectant because this style will take plenty of patience and approximately 400 degrees to flatten out your texture.

It’s All About The Lips

(+) Acne Studios Victor VIRGILE / Contributor/ Getty Images (+) Saint Laurent Courtesy of Saint Laurent (+) Giambattista Valli Courtesy of Giambattista Valli INFO 1/3

Whether you subscribe to the quintessential French girl red lipstick or feel inclined to add a few coats of glitter to your pout, the focus this season was all about the lips. Juicy plums, vibrant oranges, and moody burgundy all made an appearance, proving that it might be time to expand your lipstick wardrobe beyond that trusty nude shade.

Think Outside The Lines

(+) Rochas Courtesy of Rochas (+) Courrèges Peter White / Contributor/ Getty Images (+) Chloé Courtesy of Chloé INFO 1/3

Exaggerated liner placed above and below the eyelids was all the rage this season. A flick of black liquid liner is given new life when it’s extended on either side of your eye, for a fresh, fool-proof look that is perfect for fall.

(+) Loewe Courtesy of Loewe (+) Dries Van Noten Courtesy of Dries Van Noten (+) Comme des Garçons Courtesy of Comme des Garçons INFO 1/3

Whether you want to pop on a low-maintenance wig or call your stylist for a fresh color appointment, the brighter the shade you pick this season, the better. From green, to pink, to multicolored stripes, the French approach to wild color is a fearless “anything goes”.