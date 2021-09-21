Across the pond, London Fashion Week is coming to a close, but not before proving that the UK’s designers know how to make a serious statement on the runway. Whether that means painting rainbows on the models backstage at Paul & Joe, keeping the skin impossibly dewy at Erdem, or reminding everyone that the era of the bold lip is returning at long last, there was no shortage of swoon-worthy beauty moments happening during the Spring/Summer ‘22 season.

London has always been known for its quirky approach to fashion and beauty, and this fashion week was no different (see again: rainbow eyes). But the shows felt particularly accessible and wearable when it came to the hair and makeup choices. A sleek chignon is the go-to style for many women come fall and winter, but when paired with a cap sleeve body-con knit or a Kelly green mini skirt, the entire effect feels particularly striking and a welcome change from the carefree (or some may say somewhat lazy) hair of the summer. Same goes for anyone growing out their natural curls — the hairstylists in London put the TWA (or teeny weeny afro) front and center at numerous shows.

So, if you couldn’t find inspiration in the recent New York shows, allow the five biggest beauty trends of London Fashion Week to provide a much-deserved boost to your hair and makeup routine.

Bold, Moody Lips

You’re not the only one reminiscing about the era of bold lipstick — London’s designers and makeup artists decided that the time has come to welcome dark, moody lipsticks back into regular makeup rotation. Whether that’s a deep plum or a notch over pure black, the effect is a satisfying dose of drama that is sure to be everywhere this fall.

Sleek Updo

Flyaways have no place in this elegant hairstyle trend, which truly looks good on any and everyone. Whether you’re loyal to the side part or are on team center part, just be sure to use copious amounts of gel or edge cream to keep the frizz under control.

Bare, High-Shine Skin

Ultra glossy complexions were everywhere at London Fashion Week, proving that your mattifying powder might need to take a raincheck until next year. The look is seriously pretty with a bare face or minimal concealer, which allows your bone structure and new haircut to take center stage.

A Chic TWA

A close-cropped ‘do is all the rage for fall, and the TWA is by far the most popular trend in London at the moment. Whether you prefer a more defined curl or a carefully sculpted style, a shorter cut keeps the focus on your gorgeous features and favorite accessories.

Technicolor Eyeshadow

It wouldn’t be London Fashion Week without a splash of color, and the full lid-to-brow shadows this season came in a wide array of technicolor hues. A glittery ruby red is a particularly striking choice for autumn, especially if you keep the rest of your makeup minimal.