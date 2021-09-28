Fall’s Most In-Demand Eyeliner Look Found New Life At Milan S/S ‘22

Fashion Month is officially in the home stretch, with Milan wrapping up its last few shows over the weekend. Fortunately for all the fashion and beauty lovers out there, the Italian glamour was plentiful, if a tad more restrained than in seasons past, with a few standout shows turning up the volume with glitter and (seemingly) buckets of paint. For the most part, however, the best beauty trends from Milan are entirely doable from the comfort of home, without sacrificing an ounce of style in the process.

In the hair department, there was a noticeable lack of overt styling on the Milan runways, meaning that more often than not, the models’ natural texture (whether straight, wavy, or curly) was on full display. It seems as if taking a hands-off approach to hot tools and multi-step product regimens will be the norm du jour come fall.

For makeup, the colorful eye trend is still making the rounds backstage, with artists and designers trying new colors (peach eyes is a favorite, from Drome) and combinations (like the lime and turquoise winged look seen on Dua Lipa at Versace).

No matter where you fall on the spectrum of effort when it comes to your hair and makeup choices for fall, allow these standout beauty trends from Milan be your beauty guiding light.

Carefree, Natural Textures

Natural textures, complete with imperfect curls, a touch of frizz, and plenty of bounce were all over the Milan runways. There was a lovely ease to the models who walked down the runway looking like a stylist subtly refined their hair, rather than overly manipulated it with hot tools or products.

Colorful, Graphic Liner

The reign of the colorful eye continues, with the Italians giving their own glamorous spin on the trend that began in New York and continued on to London. Whether you prefer a neon green winged look á la Versace or lining your top and bottom lids with a peach pencil like the makeup artist Karin Borromeo did at Drome, the options are truly endless for fall.

Side Part Takes The Lead

In the battle between middle and side parts, the latter seems to have pulled ahead in Milan, with multiple shows debuting a deep side look or just off-center styling. If you’ve been pondering switching up your part for fall, it might be time to make that move.

Let Your Imagination Run Wild

It wouldn’t be Milan Fashion Week without some capital “M” beauty moments, and this season was (happily) no exception. From the glitter and paint splattered hair and makeup at Marni to a sprinkling of gemstones along the models’ cheekbones at Etro, the glitz and glamour of the Italians has returned in full force. Take it as a sign to embrace your wildest hair and makeup desires for the season ahead.