The Dries Van Noten show is basically fashion catnip for editors season after season, and the S/S ‘22 collection was no different. But this time, it was the beauty editors who were caught pressing their noses up against their computer screens in order to take in every delicious detail of Lucy Bridge’s makeup and Sam McKnight’s hair. Neon colors! Hair veils!! Shiny facial beads!!! In truth, after watching 20+ shows send models down the runway in subtly windswept waves and bare, dewy skin (both of which are still painfully pretty) there’s nothing that rouses a beauty lover’s soul quite like a capital L hair and makeup look. Ask and Dries shall provide.

The designer’s show was equal parts euphoric club kids and acid trip socialites, which obviously means that a splash of rainbow-hued hair extensions was in order. When not strategically pinned on either a model’s temple or as a veil directly in front of her face (a peek-a-boo look TZR’s editor-in-chief Kathy Lee has boldly vowed to test this fall), the colorful bits appeared as graffiti-painted strips along the middle of the hair. McKnight’s signature playful aesthetic was on full display, with the stylist posting about “the joy of colour!” on his Instagram — and indeed, it was impossible not to feel as if you received an IV drip of excitement while looking at the lineup of models.

(+) Dries Van Noten Rafael Pavarotti / Courtesy of Dries Van Noten (+) Rafael Pavarotti / Courtesy of Dries Van Noten (+) Rafael Pavarotti / Courtesy of Dries Van Noten INFO 1/3

Makeup artist Lucy Bridge, not to be outdone by the sartorial savviness of the hair, unveiled a range of makeup looks, from ruby red lips to a full face of silver studs (which made it appear as if the matching jacket was slowly disintegrating from the model wearing it). Moody, joyous, bizarre, the collection of beauty looks felt as if a fine artist was let loose in an arts and crafts store. You could plainly see just how much fun Bridge had creating them, and in turn, how delighted the audience felt watching them appear on the screen.

(+) Rafael Pavarotti / Courtesy of Dries Van Noten (+) @LucyJBridge (+) Rafael Pavarotti / Courtesy of Dries Van Noten INFO 1/3

Finally, nail artist Sylvie Macmillan transformed model Sokhna Niane’s nails into bedazzled talons, “using a bucket full of builder gel,” as she wrote on her Instagram. Together, with the aforementioned jacket and facial decoration, the look was one of the most swoon-worthy of the bunch — a reminder of just how transformative beauty can be, especially in the hands of a seasoned professional.

So, if you haven’t sat at your desk, in your car, or on the train and tried your best to keep your jaw off the floor while scrolling through the Dries Van Noten show, please do so immediately. I promise you won’t be disappointed.