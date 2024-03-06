As the home stretch of fashion month, the designers at Paris Fashion Week always pull out all the stops. Instead of average runway shows, they present full-on spectacles. Sure, there are the landmark venues with historical architecture or modern ones with floor to ceiling TV screens, front rows stacked with A-list celebrities, and of course, covetable clothing, but the collections’ beauty looks really tie the whole production together. At PFW Fall/Winter 2024, the runway hair and makeup moments co-signed current trending aesthetics and debuted entirely new trends.

After seasons of no-makeup makeup dominating the runways, the F/W ‘24 season marked the return of bold looks. In line with Parisians’ refined style, a slew of shows featured unique, unexpected flashes of color on the eyes. Case in point: the neon pink inner corner eyeshadow at Dior and vibrant liner at Chanel. For those who prefer a bold lip, why not up the ante with Valentino’s glossy black lipstick or one of the gray or orange shades from Dries Van Noten? For hair, styles are looking up – quite literally. A variety of updos flooded the runways, such as Dior’s French chignons. However, low ponytails were the runway hit of the season. The effortless look was seen at a number of shows, including Chanel, Balmain, and Victoria Beckham.

Ahead, TZR’s guide on the defining runway beauty looks from PFW’s F/W ‘24 season. Bookmark your favorites, then make them your own to get ahead of the trends.

Miu Miu

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

A flick of liquid eyeliner can do wonders for opening up the eyes, as proven by lead makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath at Miu Miu. For hair, lead artist Guido Palau parted models’ strands down the center and pulled it into a low ponytail. The beauty of this casual yet elegant beauty look? It’s extremely attainable.

Chanel

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

As far as one-and-done hairstyles go, a sleek bun isn’t the only option. Seen at a number of shows this season, the low ponytail is having a moment. At Chanel, lead hairstylist James Pecis dressed up the style with long hair bows adorned with the house’s signature camellia flower. Lead makeup artist Lisa Butler demoed how to wear colorful eyeliner, one of fashion month’s dominant beauty trends. She added a touch of gold, blue, or pink liner along the lash line or inner corners.

Loewe

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Amid the bold runway makeup looks of this season, lead makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath presented the ultimate your-skin-but-better look at Loewe. The models’ features were enhanced and gently sculpted resulting in next-level perfect complexion. Lead hairstylist Guido Palau’s dip-dyed bowl cuts with a singular braid at the nape of the neck presented a unique way to partake in the technicolor hair trend.

Dior

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Barbiecore hit its peak last summer, but Dior is presenting a fresh, creative way to wear neon pink makeup. After perfecting the models’ base with Dior makeup, the brand’s creative and image director Peter Philips added matte pigment to the inner corner’s of the eyes. The move was inspired by “Marc Bohan’s take on colors,” he shared in an Instagram caption of the look. As for hair, lead hairstylist Guido Palau chose elegant yet modern shiny French chignons.

Dries Van Noten

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Instead of fighting with your grown-out bangs, Dries Van Noten’s F/W ‘24 runway encourages you to embrace them. Lead hairstylist Sam McKnight added cheek-grazing, eyeball-covering long bangs to models’ hair after pulling it up into a low bun. Naturally, the makeup was all about the lips. Lead artist Lucy Bridge went with various unconventional shades such as dove gray, tangerine, and black cherry.

Valentino

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The old adage “black goes with everything” applies to your makeup, too. To complement Valentino’s singular color collection, lead makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath created a corresponding shiny black lip. The glass-like, twisted updos with side front-rolled bangs by lead hairstylist Guido Palau further added to the gothic glamour.

Victoria Beckham

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“We are reimagining eyeshadow and the placement of color to make it modern,” lead makeup artist Fara Homidi said in a statement of the Victoria Beckham makeup look. Instead of swiping color on the eyelid, she diffused it in the inner corners of the eyes for a soft finish. She used upcoming launches from the brand, including a white Satin Kajal Liner and copper EyeWear Shadow Stick. The sleek low ponytails lead hairstylist Anthony Turner created with Wella Professionals products and ghd hot tools provided a chic contrast to the deconstructed eye makeup.

Balmain

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Statement hair accessories continue to revitalize classic hairstyles on the runway this season. In lieu of a jumbo scrunchie or hair bow, lead hairstylist Sam McKnight fastened the low ponytails with a Balmain chain hair tie.

Saint Laurent

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Playing off the sheer textures of the collection, Saint Laurent’s vintage-inspired makeup featured a soft-focus taupe smoky eye and cherry-stained lips. Off the runway, the two elements are more approachable, subtle takes on classic makeup looks.

Hermès

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Colored mascara is extremely wearable. Just take Hermès burgundy lashes, for example. The brand’s beauty creative director Gregoris Pyrpylis used the Rouge H mascara to add an unexpected detail to an otherwise bare face. The front sections of the hair were doused with gel to slick it back out of the models’ faces, while the mid-lengths to ends were left free-flowing.

Noir Kei Ninomiya

Peter White/Getty Images

At Noir Kei Ninomiya, lead makeup artist Uchiide transformed models’ eyelids into watercolor paintings worthy of being hung at The Louvre. It might not be an every day look, but allow the color play to serve as inspiration on how to mix and match the shades in your collection of eyeshadow palettes.

Ann Demeulemeester

Peter White/Getty Images

Faux fur, leather jackets, silk rompers, sheer slip dresses, rumpled hair, and beaded chain headbands? All signs point to Ann Demeulemeester endorsing the 2024 indie sleaze revival. To fully nail the laissez-faire attitude of the aesthetic, lead hair stylist Anthony Turner added random bends to the models’ hair to get that bedhead texture.