Few makeup looks are synonymous with subcultures as black lipstick. In the ‘90s, the shade was the cornerstone of goth beauty and often paired with heavy kohl-rimmed eyeliner or smoky eyeshadow. As a natural progression, the Y2K scene aesthetic born on Myspace often consisted of a matte black lip and thick winged liner. In more recent years, the 2022 Netflix series Wednesday brought these motifs into the modern day makeup lexicon via a trend dubbed “soft goth.” However, Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2024 Ready-to-Wear show debuted a purist take on black lipstick, but not without a unique twist.

Leaning into the adage that “black goes with everything,” lead makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath chose a full-pigmented inky lip to complement Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s romantic monochromatic collection. McGrath layered gloss over the black lipstick for a latex-like finish, and left the rest of the makeup minimal and clean to keep the lip in focus. In lieu of the bold lip, some models were given dramatic, sharp winged liner.

(+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images (+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The hair by lead hairstylist Guido Paulo added a romantic touch to the glamorously edgy beauty look. He pulled the hair up into sleek French twists complete with sculptural front side-rolled bangs. The vintage-inspired updo was modernized with a high-shine, glass-like finish. Natural models walked the runway with their curls enhanced.

(+) @guidopaulu (+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images INFO 1/2

For anyone who’s considered black lipstick as a Halloween-only color, Valentino just proved you wrong. So why not ditch your typical vampy oxblood lipstick for an even darker shade come fall?