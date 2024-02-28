The first three months of the year might be the busiest, most exciting stretch for a star. There’s an award show virtually every weekend and all sorts of major industry gatherings, but everything pales in comparison to the pièce de résistance: Paris Fashion Week. Looks always get turned up to 11 for that stretch of shows, especially considering so many of the A-list attendees work with top French designers in one official capacity or another — but this current crop of shows is yielding some of the year’s best front row moments. Celebrity beauty at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 is making a particularly big splash over in France right now, with hair and makeup choices reflective of the cool-weather garments coming down the runways as well as current trends and signature styles. The celebrations have only just begun, but so many of the biggest names have already made their mark on the city.

All in all, it seems like vampy, rock-inspired makeup has a pretty extreme grip on the celeb set, with plenty of dark, sultry lip colors spotted in the front row. Conversely, though, they’re often paired with prim, timeless hairstyles — it’s a stunning combination that’s sure to have a trickle down effect on the masses almost immediately.

Ahead, check out the best celeb beauty moments from PFW so far.

Olivia Wilde

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Always the very illustration of unbothered coolness, Wilde paired her completely see-through top with polished waves and intensely smoky eye makeup at the YSL show. She didn’t let her brown-lensed sunnies down for a moment, but all that smudgy eyeliner and eyeshadow still manages to stand out.

Zoë Kravitz

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The micro-bangs are back! Looking like a modern Hepburn at YSL, Kravitz’s sleek ballerina bun gives way to the short, sharp-edged bangs she’s returned to on more than a few occasions.

Rosé

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

She’s already K-Pop’s coolest blonde, but the way the icy-pink tones through Rosé’s ends match her watercolor-style blush? Too good for words. She too kept her opaque black glasses on through the runway show, but her eye makeup is surely just as alluring.

Jennifer Lawrence

Peter White/Getty Images

While so many other stars are experimenting with edgier looks, Lawrence stays true to the simple, dewy makeup she loves for most industry events. Her lips seems to be shellacked with a glossy-finished lipstick while dark, voluminous lashes define her eyes.

Natalie Portman

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Portman just looks French with this berry-toned lipstick and her elegantly twisted updo. It’s not too often that she goes for a bold lip color, but when she does, it’s always a treat for fans.

Rosalía

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

A pair of long, glossy braids trail down Rosalía’s shoulder’s at the the Dior show, made all the better by the delicate swirl of hair pasted to her forehead. It’s her signature look kicked up a few notches for the big fashion show.

Elizabeth Debicki

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Deep berry reds have proven time and time again to be a celebrity favorite this year, and Debicki’s Dior show look could easily keep the trend going straight into 2025. Against her luminous complexion, you can really admire all the pinks and reds in the shade.