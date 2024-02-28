February is like a spinning tornado of exciting fashion events. Beginning in New York, celebrities and influencers alike come together to kick off fashion month. From there, the sartorial set heads overseas for the European leg — touching down in London, Milan, and now, finally, Paris. Home to some of the most legendary fashion houses— think Dior, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton— the city never fails to deliver breathtaking designs. But the real action happens just outside the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 shows. While the clothes and looks are captivating, the beauty street style moments are just as inspiring.

After all, the City of Light is known for its quintessentially effortless style. From romantic makeup to sharp hairstyles, this season’s guests are leaning into the classically chic elements of Parisian beauty. Still, there’s a uniqueness to each look that makes them fresh. Braids, for example, are a popular choice for many attendees. Some are wearing sporty versions that feel cool and modern, while others use plaits to give their hairstyle an ultra-feminine feel.

With the festivities just beginning, you can expect the looks to get even more stunning. Below, see the best beauty street moments from PFW thus far, and be sure to check back throughout the week for more incredible moments.

Pigtails

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

Forget the braids you wore as a child — this look is all about elegance. The interlocking design of each braid creates a unique pattern that is subtle and oh so sophisticated.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Never underestimate the beauty of a fishtail braid. Though one makes a statement, a pigtail style has a uniqueness that’s hard to ignore.

Black Lipstick

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Black lipstick isn’t the easiest trend to pull off. But this guest makes it look like a breeze. Her matte skin and sleek hairstyle provide a nice canvas for the dark lip to shine.

WWD/Getty Images

PFW is all about taking risks and being bold. Instead of sporting one cool trend, this attendee wears several with style. Bleached-blonde eyebrows and matching hair are true show-stoppers, but the black-lined lips take the cake.

Slicked-Back Hair

WWD/Getty Images

A short bob takes on an entirely different style when slicked back and tucked at the nape of the neck. While it still has classic appeal, it also puts your best features front and center. On this attendee, highlights a row of dainty stud earrings and a single tiny tattoo.

WWD/Getty Images

Of course, the Parisians have the chicest slicked-back buns. This show-goer’s style feels particularly effortless thanks to her sleek hair and simple black scrunchie. However, her oversized accessories give her look a contemporary feel that’s modern and artsy.

Mini Braids

WWD/Getty Images

A half-up and half-down style gets a cool remix with small-sized braids. Though the plaits make the classic hairstyle feel fresh, a single pink braid takes the look to a whole new level.

WWD/Getty Images

Edgy romance is a look that’s heavily endorsed during PFW. From her graphic eyeliner and rose-colored lips to her porcelain skin, her makeup nails the essence of the aesthetic. But the real star is the hair. The loose waves are interlaced with mini braids and artfully decorated with tiny jet-black bows.