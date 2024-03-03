Season after season, Paris delivers some of the most inspiring beauty moments during fashion month. It may be the last set of shows in the cycle, but it’s always met with excitement thanks to powerhouse designers like Vivienne Westwood, Off-White, and Valentino, just to name a few. The runways are a feast for the eyes, but outside on the cobblestone streets, the city is buzzing as show-goers sport equally enticing beauty looks. For Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024, guests have taken a more extreme approach with the technicolor hair trend. The French capital is brimming with bold hues and fresh takes on classic shades.

Natural blondes and chocolate brunettes will always be staple colors. However, this season’s guests have made a case for vivid looks. Some, such as the spectrum of pinks seen outside of Vivienne Westwood, were an ode to the brand’s show they were attending. Many of the attendees of Vetements also leaned into the edgy vibes of the house with bright blue and sleek gray hairstyles. On the more traditional side, several versions of copper proved to be daring yet wearable choices. Switching up your classic shade to a pigmented one isn’t the easiest decision. But on the off chance that you’ve been considering doing so, the streets of Paris are crawling with inspiration.

Ahead, the best vibrant hair colors seen at PFW.

Cowgirl Copper

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

Though there are several trendy variations of copper hair, none is more enticing than the cowgirl shade. Landing somewhere between a firey red and a peachy orange, it has a stunning effect — especially when paired with cascading waves.

Bubblegum Pink

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

Nothing says springtime like pastel-colored hair. If you’re in the mood to go pink this season, take a cue from model Clara Berry’s look at the Vivienne Westwood show. Her bubblegum strands look even more delicious with fluffy bangs and a light tousle.

Ocean Blue

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

A bright pop of pigment is an easy way to spice up a classic hairstyle. For her signature lob, Margaret Zhang uses an ocean blue hue to give her an intense look.

Pop Of Yellow

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

You don’t have to dye your whole head to ride the technicolor wave. This show-goer uses a few bright yellow strands to give her blonde bun a fun twist.

Hot Pink

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

Rapper and artist Tierra Whack is no stranger to in-your-face style. Seen outside of Off-White, she sports a tailored suit in Robin's egg blue shade. True to form, her outfit is impeccable. But her hot pink ponytail and magenta eyebrows steal the show.

Cherry Red

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Twins Ami & Aya Amiaya are known for bright and swingy bobs. Their signature cherry red hue always makes a statement during fashion month. For Loewe’s F/W 24 show, the duo paired the vivid hair color with royal blue outfits that were cool and casual.

Icy Gray

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

For the Vetements show, Julia Fox went all out with a crown of icy gray hair with black highlights. Her bold dye job paired perfectly with her goth makeup, which included bleached brows and inky lipstick.

Vivid Magenta

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

As an ode to the designer, many Vivienne Westwood guests completed their ensembles with pink hairstyles. However, this magenta hue has a punk-rock edge fitting to the brand. The purple and blush tones meld together to create a unique shade that pops even with bold makeup.

Royal Blue

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Blue-black hair is one of the coolest color choices around. Though it usually skews towards a midnight shade, this brilliant royal is just as alluring. Like the deeper versions, it is melancholy but lifted thanks to the electric blue tones.

Electric Purple

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment

Go bold or go home is the motto during fashion month. Clearly, this show-goer got the memo. Their vibrant purple hair perfectly offsets an orange fur and ditzy floral tote bag, making it a show-stopping moment outside of Vetements.