Load the Uber codes, charge up your phone, and break out the clothing steamer — New York Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2025 season has officially begun, and it’s already buzzing with a distinct, electric energy many say they haven’t felt in quite some time. One of the best parts about the week though — and its parties, presentations, and activations — is that it’s not just about what’s happening on the actual runway. NYFW street style, beauty in particular, is filled with just as many head-turning looks.

Even if your knee-high boots aren’t actually on the ground, there’s still plenty to take in from afar. The fashion shows themselves might be centered around garments for next spring and summer, but you can’t forget that the actual attendees are traipsing around the city in full-fledged fall mode — which means there are plenty of trend insights to glean for 2025, yes, but also right now. So far, it seems to be all about standing out with bold colors for hair, lips, and nails, sleek haircuts, and major accessories. That said, though, there’s still plenty more to come as the festivities continue.

Just ahead, get acquainted with the top beauty street style looks of New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 — so far.

Statement Lips

305pics/GC Images/Getty Images

New Yorkers famously love to dress in all black — it’s their lip colors that might be the exception. On the sidewalks outside of shows, attendees have already been spotted in deep burgundies and fall-classic oxbloods.

WWD/Getty Images

A juicy red is a centuries-old favorite for a reason, an easy way to add a little punch to even the deepest garment color palettes. That said, a nude can still be considered a statement lip, too, depending on how it’s applied.

Razor-Sharp Bobs

One major holdover trend from previous seasons — and just in general — is the timeless yet still-powerful bob. Despite it’s distinctive close-cropped length, there are plenty of ways to wear this. This attendee went for a more retro feel with flipped-out ends and choppy, gamine bangs.

305pics/GC Images/Getty Images

305pics/GC Images/Getty Images

No extra elements are necessarily required for a bob to stop traffic, though. As this magenta-clad fashion show-goer demonstrates, a classic shoulder-grazing length and a sleek center part make for the ultimate accessory.

Almond Nail Revival

WWD/Getty Images

Some strongly feel that this trend never really left, but it has become a contentious point about style influencers — has the sun set on almond-shaped nails in favor of their squared-off counterparts? NYFW’s most stylish set say absolutely not.

WWD/Getty Images

Keep them a chic, simple neutral to match any outfit, or go bold in a bright. In the case of one street style star, there’s something to be said for a slight tonal adjustment on an exisitng color trend. Butter yellow nails are all the rage, and this almond-shaped set is just slightly brighter for a zesty finish.

Neon Hair Colors

WWD/Getty Images

One way to be spotted even in a crowded venue is a bold, bright hair color — a neon to be exact. It’s a trend plenty of celebrities are getting in on right now, and it’s officially co-signed by fashion week’s most closely-watched influencers.

WWD/Getty Images

Current season (and its temperatures) aside, it can’t be forgotten that technically, this week is all about next summer. One way to tap into the warm weather feeling is via hair color, like this amazingly tropical pink.

Delicate Accessories

WWD/Getty Images

Demure dressing might not seem like the best way to be picked up by the street style photographers, but it’s absolutely the case when it comes to hair accessories this season. It’s all about a sophisticated simplicity, like the delicate velvet scrunchie securing this attendee’s long braid.

WWD/Getty Images

However, simplicity doesn’t have to mean boring at all — a retro piece, like this style star’s ‘80/’90s barrette, adds fun, vintage flair to her chic twists.