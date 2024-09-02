In addition to ushering in pumpkin spice season, the first week of September also signals the commencement of fashion month. The four-week, four-city extravaganza is full of major moments both on and off the runways — and it all starts in New York City. While a hefty appetizer of sorts for the rest of the month, the Big Apple’s relationship with fashion week actually goes way back.

Created in 1943 by Eleanor Lambert, press director of the New York Dress Institute, the semi-annual event originally started under the name “Press Week,” serving as an organized event that would distract from French fashion during World War II, showcasing American designers and placing them in front of journalists. The concept and strategy worked like a charm, with major fashion publications like Vogue increasingly covering US-based labels over French ones.

Since then, the style-focused week has grown and evolved, changing names and leadership. One thing that has remained the same is its status as a breeding ground for fresh talent, iconic fashion trends, and big drama. As you rev up for Spring/Summer 2025 season, which kicks off Sept. 6, take a trip down memory lane with these New York Fashion Week moments that are now the stuff of legends and style folklore.

1943

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

The first NYFW, originally titled “Press Week” took place in the fall of 1943, featuring model presentations of designers’ new collections. This look was one of the first from that inaugural showcase, created by Jo Copeland for Pattullo Modes dress company.

1955

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

By the 1950s, the bi-annual Press Week shows were hot tickets for editors and writers across the US. The presentations in a post-World War II world featured sleek, fitted silhouettes that showed off one’s natural frame.

1965

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

New York’s Press Week presentations also became hot spots for It girls and celebrities. Here, socialite Princess Ira Furstenberg models an Yves St. Laurent dress for a local department store showcase.

1967

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

NYFW has long been a launchpad for new talent. In the 1960s, in the early days of her career, iconic British fashion model Twiggy touched down in NYC to model for American shops during Press Week.

1971

Bettmann/Getty Images

Hats were on full display for Press Week in 1971. These flower-bedecked accessories were designed by Jack McConnell for his evening wear collection.

1979

Images Press/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Some of the industry’s biggest designers got their start at NYFW, including the queen of all things over-the-top Betsey Johnson. This pattern-filled runway collection came just a year after Johnson launched her eponymous label. The rest, as they say, is history.

1984

Images Press/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Supermodel Iman has been a regular at NYFW for most of her career. Here she is in 1984, looking every bit the star with another industry icon, designer Bill Blass.

1986

Images Press/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Prolific designer Bob Mackie has been a highlight of NYFW seasons for decades. His ready-to-wear collections have been the stuff of legends, thanks to the glitz and glam that has become his signature.

1986

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

A young Marc Jacobs debuted his first collection at NYFW for the Spring 1987 season, which was inspired by Miami Beach.

1992

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

Speaking of Jacobs, the free-spirited designer made headlines again with his grunge-inspired collection for the typically preppy Perry Ellis. While the show made quite a splash, it also marked one of his last for the label.

1992

Images Press/Archive Photos/Getty Images

A young Kate Moss hit the scene with a bang in the early ‘90s. Her appearance on the Calvin Klein Spring 1993 runway at Fashion Week was a particular milestone for the Brit, catapulting her to stardom.

1994

Penske Media/Getty Images

While no longer in business, Todd Oldham helped define modern ready-to-wear in the ‘80s and ‘90s. His runway shows at NYFW were always a party, featuring the biggest models of the day, including Cindy Crawford, Shalom Harlow, and Naomi Campbell, to name a few.

1999

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

The always fearless Alexander McQueen made history several times throughout his design career. Amidst Hurricane Floyd’s wrath in 1999, McQueen defied Mayor Rudolph Giuliani’s order to suspend all nonessential business and held his show in a warehouse on the Hudson River.

2001

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The early aughts can arguably be summed up as the Hilton golden era. OG influencers Paris and Nicky Hilton were all over the NYFW scene, both on and off the runways. Here, they closed out Lloyd Klein’s show, walking arm-in-arm with the designer while decked from head to toe in his formalwear.

2002

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

You can’t talk Y2K fashion and not mention Kimora Lee’s sporty-chic label Baby Phat. The brand’s runway shows at Fashion Week featured some major It girls, including Devon Aoki.

2005

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

By the 2000s, celebrity fandom had hit a high, and Hollywood’s biggest stars were the new crop of fashion muses. This is evident in the Imitation of Christ Spring 2006 show at NYFW, where Scarlett Johansson walked with a cigarette in hand.

2014

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images

Although she is now the biggest name in fashion, people often forget that 10 years ago, Gigi Hadid was an unknown in the industry. That all changed when she hit her first NYFW runway for Desigual's fall 2014 show.

2018

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

A longtime fashion muse, Rihanna took the reigns in 2018 with the launch of her Savage X Fenty line, which held its now legendary inaugural show for the NYFW Fall/Winter 2018 season.

2018

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Another iconic designer who had his start at Fashion Week was Telfar, who held his first presentation, which included live performances and musical acts, for the spring/summer 2019 season.

2024

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Earlier this year, athleticwear brand PUMA made a statement at NYFW with its carnival-themed runway show on Park Ave.