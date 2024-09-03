It doesn’t matter how many years it’s been since your graduation — the beginning of September will always feel like a fresh start. Sure, you might not be comparing your new semester class schedule with your friends and going on an official back-to-school shopping trip, but you probably still have plans to overhaul your wardrobe for the season ahead. The same goes for upgrading your haircut, color, and rotation of makeup looks. Even the fashion industry isn’t immune to this inexplicable urge to reinvent their aesthetics at the onset of fall. Luckily, the Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show season is just around the corner. While you typically have to wait until next season to wear the collections on the runways, you can try the beauty looks — aka the next big hair and makeup trends — right now.

With New York Fashion Week kicking off the month-long, four-city marathon in just a few days, TZR is highlighting the emerging hair and makeup trends that will inevitably make their way on the runways and street style stars outside the show. So if you’re in need of inspiration for a new lip color to make your fall signature or a fresh hair accessory to elevate a classic low bun, you’re in the right place.

Ahead, six standout hair and makeup trends that will explode in popularity during the S/S ‘25 runway season– and beyond.

Bold Blush

Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty Images Christian Vierig/Getty Images

After a few decades of eyeliner, eyeshadow, and lipstick in the spotlight, blush is finally having its main character moment. From boyfriend to sunset blush, there are various application techniques that have gone viral throughout 2024, and there are no signs of the product’s popularity waning anytime soon. As far as how to wear it moving forward, consider it the “Choose Your Own Adventure” of makeup trends. Robert Wun’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024 dramatic draped blush and this soft flushed look seen on a guest at Copenhagen Fashion Week in August are just two examples beyond your TikTok algorithm.

Extra Long Bangs

Courtesy of Balenciaga Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

In theory bangs are always a great idea because any style of fringe will completely transform your existing haircut, regardless of style or length. The reality is the look can be a lot of work. There’s training cowlicks, lots of dry shampoo to fix greasy, piecey bangs, and of course, the routine trims. However, runways like Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024 and Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2024 are making the case for canceling your regularly scheduled touchups. Yes, long bangs are back – and way more low-maintenance. While these designers showed extreme takes on this look, more practical options include below-the-eyebrow lengths and swoopy Y2K-esque side bangs.

Gothic Glamour

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

If Brat Summer taught us anything, it’s that society is collectively ready to be a little messy. As far as beauty goes, this mindset translates into ditching prim ‘clean girl’ looks for edgier styles that are typically associated with rebellion. Enter gothic glamour. If you lean towards bold eye makeup, try the graphic black winged-liner from Versace’s Fall/Winter 2024 show. And for those who love a lip, opt for a matte black hue. Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway makeup will serve as your reference material.

Head Scarves

Jeremy Moellert/Getty Images Courtesy of Raoul Gatchalian

First seen on the Fall/Winter 2024 runways of Anna Sui, Tory Burch, and Sandy Liang in March, the headscarf has since become one of summer’s biggest hair accessories. The glamorous albeit practical look is one trend that the fashion crowd won’t stop wearing post-Labor Day weekend. Not only does a silk scarf keep hair in place, it can also serve as a statement piece or tie an outfit together. Better yet, any hair type or length can wear one.

Wild Flowers

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Christian Vierig/Getty Images

As the bow pandemonium dies down, flowers are blooming in popularity. While petal-adorned scrunchies, claw clips, and bobby pins have become popular ways to accent classic hairstyles this spring and summer, the next-gen take on the trend is unique placements of flowers. At Giambattista Valli’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024 show in June, models had their dewy faces adorned with fresh petals, while a show-goer used two different hair accessories to turn her low bun into a flower bouquet. As we say goodbye to fall, florals will inevitably make a few appearances during fashion month. Plus, designers are showing their collections for Spring/Summer 2025, and florals go hand-in-hand with that time of year.

Black Cherry Lips

Alena Zakirova/Getty Images Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A natural evolution of candy apple red, last year’s most popular color in fashion, black cherry is on track to become the biggest hue of the back half of 2024. While your favorite retailers’ fall collections are peppered with the moody shade, it’s also making its way into beauty looks, too. Before the color started popping up on manicure Instagram accounts this summer, it was the lip color on the Giada Fall/Winter 2024 runway in February and was seen on multiple Haute Couture Fashion Week attendees in July. While black cherry might initially read cold weather, it’s on track to become another season-less shade.